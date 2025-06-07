Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: Crunchyroll, Nyaight of the Living Cat

Nyaight of the Living Cat: Check Out the "Cat"-astrophic New Trailer

Crunchyroll unveiled a new trailer for Nyaight of the Living Cat, Takeshi Miike's foray into anime that brings forth... The Cattypocalypse!

Crunchyroll just let loose a new Nyaight of the Living Cat trailer, and it is not kitten around. The all-new post-apocalyptic comedy series from animation studio OLM (Pokémon; The Apothecary Diaries), led by renowned executive director Takashi Miike (maker of Ichi the Killer; Audition; 13 Assassins) will officially begin streaming on Crunchyroll starting on July 6, with new episodes streaming every Sunday in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Macau. Sony Pictures Entertainment will be distributing in Asia and Japan.

Nyaight of the Living Cat is the cattypocalypse! Run! The adorable cats are here. In 20XX, the world is dominated by cats. A virus which turns anyone who touches a cat into a cat has spread into a worldwide nyandemic. Cats rub against people, turning them into cats. Can humanity fight its urge to pet cats to survive in this cat-ridden world?

More actors have also been confirmed to join the cast, including Tomoko Miyadera (YATAGARASU: The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master), Kazuyuki Okitsu (Fire Force), Atsumi Tanezaki (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End), Satoshi Tsuruoka (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation), Hiroshi Naka (Delicious in Dungeon), Toshiyuki Morikawa (2019's Fruits Basket), Tessho Genda (Kaiju No. 8), and Shigeru Chiba (One Piece). Legendary glam rock band THE YELLOW MONKEY has been confirmed to perform the opening theme song "CAT CITY," and the three-piece rock band WANIMA will be performing the ending theme song "Matatabi".

Nyaight of the Living Cat has also been announced as an official selection of this year's Fantasia International Film Festival, held in Montreal, Canada, from July 16 through August 3. Revealed in the festival's second wave lineup announcement, Episodes 3 and 4 of Nyaight of the Living Cat will make their world premiere before streaming on Crunchyroll and broadcasting in Japan. More details about the festival will be available here at the beginning of July.

Anime fans can also look forward to a special early screening of Episode 1 at Anime Expo in Los Angeles on July 3 on the Crunchyroll Stage in the JW Marriott.

