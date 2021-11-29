Obi-Wan, TWD, Doctor Who & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 29 Nov 21

Head like a hole/Black as your soul/I'd rather die than give you control/Head like a hole/Black as your soul/I'd rather die than give you control… of the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Nine Inch Nails for "Head Like a Hole" (video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes the BBC's Doctor Who, Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi, HBO Max's Peacemaker, AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and more. And then we wrap things up with reviews of Showtime's Yellowjackets, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, and Funimation's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Mugen Train Arc.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Monday, November 29, 2021:

The Walking Dead: WB S02E09: Our Rick Grimes/CRM Clues & Theories — Scheduled

Doctor Who: Flux Finale "Chapter Six: The Vanquishers" Promo Released

Obi-Wan: Kennedy on McGregor & Christensen Reunion; "Rangers" Update

Fairfax: Amazon's Prime Video Animated Series Brings Latrine to Life

D23 2019 Rewind: When Disney+ Looked Ahead & Marvel Comics Looked Old

I Love A Mama's Boy Proves When Moms Get Too Close To Sons, It's Weird

Peacemaker: John Cena's Mission to Never Take Off Costume Continues

And here's a look at our most recent round of reviews, including Showtime's Yellowjackets, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, and Funimation's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Mugen Train Arc:

Yellowjackets Season 1 E03 Review: Nothing Good Happens In A Cabin — Scheduled

Fear the Walking Dead S07E07 The Portrait Proves Crowning Achievement

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Mugen Train Arc E06 "Akaza" Review

