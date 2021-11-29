Obi-Wan, TWD, Doctor Who & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 29 Nov 21
Head like a hole/Black as your soul/I'd rather die than give you control/Head like a hole/Black as your soul/I'd rather die than give you control… of the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Nine Inch Nails for "Head Like a Hole" (video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes the BBC's Doctor Who, Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi, HBO Max's Peacemaker, AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and more. And then we wrap things up with reviews of Showtime's Yellowjackets, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, and Funimation's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Mugen Train Arc.
Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Monday, November 29, 2021:
The Walking Dead: WB S02E09: Our Rick Grimes/CRM Clues & Theories — Scheduled
Doctor Who: Flux Finale "Chapter Six: The Vanquishers" Promo Released
Obi-Wan: Kennedy on McGregor & Christensen Reunion; "Rangers" Update
Fairfax: Amazon's Prime Video Animated Series Brings Latrine to Life
D23 2019 Rewind: When Disney+ Looked Ahead & Marvel Comics Looked Old
I Love A Mama's Boy Proves When Moms Get Too Close To Sons, It's Weird
Peacemaker: John Cena's Mission to Never Take Off Costume Continues
And here's a look at our most recent round of reviews, including Showtime's Yellowjackets, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, and Funimation's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Mugen Train Arc:
Yellowjackets Season 1 E03 Review: Nothing Good Happens In A Cabin — Scheduled
Fear the Walking Dead S07E07 The Portrait Proves Crowning Achievement
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Mugen Train Arc E06 "Akaza" Review
