Only Murders In The Building: Hulu/ABC Boss Praises Season 2 Scripts

Production on the second season of Hulu's original series Only Murders In The Building is currently underway and based on what Craig Erwich (Head of Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment) had to say about what he's seen from the scripts, a lot more comedy with depth and intrigue awaits us. During the recent Television Critics Association's (TCA) Virtual Winter Press Event, Erwich updated a number of ABC shows & Hulu originals, so of course, the conversation turned towards the second season of Only Murders In The Building.

Based on tweets from those present, like Hanh Nguyen, we're not getting a release date for the second season but lately, we have been getting insight into how excited the cast has been working on it and how Erwich has liked the scripts. What's especially promising is that it wasn't just the first one or two episode scripts he's seen but the first seven:

No @OnlyMurdersHulu S2 release date yet, but Erwich has seen the scripts for the first 6-7 episodes & says it stands up, has dramatic depth along with the comedy #TCA22 pic.twitter.com/Cb4uYCZoKg — Hanhonymous (@Hanhonymous) January 11, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Only Murders In The Building is only as good as the incredible cast in the series. Selena Gomez recently spoke about the show and her experiences in an interview on Live With Kelly And Ryan. Hearing that Steve Martin and Martin Short give Gomez advice and read the news to her often, well that just makes sense and is incredibly sweet. Apparently, Martin will often go on long explanations of art and I would join in if I were on that set, please sign me up. The promise of bringing in younger generations into Only Murders In The Building, by having Gomez join the cast, felt like a no-brainer according to Martin and Short. The two explained to Willie Geist on Today that they have a lot of confidence in the streaming platform to bring in an audience compared to years prior where competition was even more difficult on the main networks even with the lesser amount of choices available. For now, my eyes scan my Instagram and Twitter feeds for any idea of what we can expect in season two. Luckily, I have a feeling there will be a lot to look forward to as the story continues.

If @SteveMartinToGo doesn't win ALL THE EMMYS for this scene alone, I'm gonna make an omelet and throw it in the dang trash violently. pic.twitter.com/DOrIggLoHw — Lucas Ross (@LucasRoss) December 16, 2021 Show Full Tweet