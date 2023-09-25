Posted in: Disney+, Hulu, streaming, TV | Tagged: hulu, only murders, Only Murders in the Building, opinion

Only Murders In The Building S03: Why [SPOILER] Is Clearly The Killer

I have no particular inside insight into Hulu's Only Murders In The Building Season 3. But this is my best guess right now, okay?

I have no particular inside insight into Only Murders In The Building Season 3. But having binge-watched the show with the kids on Disney+, we are in an interminable wait for new episodes that we had managed to avoid by watching two-and-three-quarters seasons in one week. During which my brain has spent trying to work out who, who, who killed Ben. And coming to the conclusion that it has to be Maxine, the theatre critic played by Noma Dumezweni. And why? Not through any sifting of the evidence but trying to work out who the writers want it to be. Here are four reasons.

First, Maxine is British. And British people always play the bad guys; we are really good at it. It's a trope.

Second, Maxine is a critic. And critics are the worst people. Honestly, we are; we make the best bad guys of all, even more than British people. But when we are both, such as Peter O'Toole in Ratatouille, it is the most obvious thing. She has a long history with Olive, knows his plays… and has poorly reviewed them. Could she be doing what she deems necessary to scupper the latest, knowing how terrible they are? Has she taken her calling to make theatre better to murderous extremes?

Three, when Charles sings his patter song for Death Rattle, he ends by asking, "What if none of this is true… what if none of the Pickwick Triplets did it?" and then concludes by sing-shouting "I Pick You," pointing out into the crowd, and the next shot is Maxine sitting right there. He literally points to her, saying she is the murderer in the play. Is she the murderer in the building too?

Much has been made looking at who the Pickwick Triplets of Death Rattle The Musical might represent in the show, the three main characters, Mabel, Charles, and Oliver, the brothers Ben, Dickie, and an unknown sibling, or the threesome of Kimber, Ty, and Bobo. But what if none of it is true?

Because Four, the biggest reason of all is that the word "Critic" rhymes and scans with the rest of the Patter song, which can be quickly rewritten to incorporate it. What if the Pickwick Triplet Critic did it?

Only Murders In The Building is on Disney+ in the UK and Hulu in the USA. Season 3 Episode 9 will drop on Tuesday, with the season finale the Tuesday afterward. Now watch, as usual, as I am proved wrong, wrong, wrong…

