Only Murders in the Building Will Be Back to Solve Season 3 Mysteries

Great news for fans of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. It appears there will be more mysteries for Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) & Mabel (Selena Gomez) even after the current season. That's right, the streaming service officially confirmed that the series will be back for a third season.

"'Only Murders in the Building' is the true crown jewel of our slate," said Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, in a statement. "Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty, and Selena's work. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver, and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story." Now here's a look at the announcement teaser posted within the past half-hour:

My neighbors have a special message for you all: #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding will return for Season 3! Now I just have to worry about who's next… I hope it's not me! pic.twitter.com/J8AeH6CpNO — Only Murders in the Building (@OnlyMurdersHulu) July 11, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Now here's a look back at an official trailer for Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, followed by a look back at the previously-released teaser:

Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver and Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue – the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.

"'Only Murders In The Building' came in this year as an unexpected yet welcomed television surprise. Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez bring every ounce of passion for storytelling to each scene. The depth of comedy & mystery coupled with a genuine connection to characters never ceases to both surprise and amaze me," wrote Bleeding Cool's Britney Bender about the series during our look back at the best of 2021. "It's one of those shows that was so perfectly meant for either week-to-week viewing or binge-watching because it knew its' audience and didn't dismiss how much a mystery aspect would be loved and appreciated. It translates the passion of a favorite thrilling novel, that you would find yourself quoting from daily and presents it perfectly in front of your eyes." Now here's a look back at what Martin, Short & Gomez had to say when the premiere date for the second season was first revealed.

Hulu's Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking). Martin and Hoffman executive produce alongside Short, Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.