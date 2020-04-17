Taking to social media late Thursday to reveal the "six years of constant bullying, harassment, stalking and false narrative," Outlander star Sam Heughan is looking to set the record straight with his and the show's fanbase with a candid and heartfelt statement that touched upon a number of matters not many were aware of. Having started with the STARZ series in 2014, the 39-year-old Scottish actor claims his costars, family members, and friends have been the subject of various attacks over the years from "teachers, psychologists, adults who should know better." While not able to go into further details due to "ongoing legal reasons," Heughan says that the "personal slurs, shaming, abuse, death threats, stalking, sharing of private information and vile, false narrative" has included accusations of "manipulating fans, being a closet-homosexual, trying to mislead or exhort fans for money and disregarding Covid advice."

Readers can check out Heughan's full post embedded below, with a number of his costars already coming out to show him support. For the Outlander star, the pressures of dealing with it were starting to be too much so he needed to do what he thought was necessary and right to shine a light on it: "I am at a loss, upset, hurt and have to speak out. It's affecting my life, mental state and is a daily concern … I've never spoken about it because I believe in humanity and always hoped these bullies would just go away."

Here's a Look at This Week's Episode of Outlander

In this week's episode "Monsters and Heroes," fate and karma have a way of messing with things especially when they're at their worst (or at least, not so great). A physically and emotionally distraught Jamie finds himself on the bad business end of a venomous snakebite, leaving it to Claire (Caitriona Balfe) to work her medical magic to save the day. All of this comes on the heels of Jamie having to don a red coat at the Battle of Alamance and fight against Murtaugh (Duncan Lacroix), but for him to watch his uncle and godfather die in front of his eyes. As Heughan explained in a recent interview, Murtaugh's death represents a further severing of Jamie's ties to his past: "We knew that we were going to lose Murtagh in this episode, and he's been such a strong character. And for Jamie, he's the link to Jamie's past in Scotland. He's really his father figure, as well. He's a silent, constant figure, someone that Jamie can rely on who's been there from the very beginning. And for Jamie to be pitted against him was hard enough, but then to lose him was really traumatic."