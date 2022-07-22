Paper Girls Stars Adina Porter, Jason Mantzoukas Preview Amazon Series

Prime Video's Paper Girls series has previously announced the casting of the Prioress, Adina Porter, and now we know Jason Mantzoukas will be playing Grandfather. I had the opportunity to chat with both Porter and Mantzoukas about the series, stepping into their roles, and what they may have struggled with in the process.

Mantzoukas' character, Grandfather, works with Porter's character, Prioress, seeking out the girls who are traveling across timelines. Based on the best-selling graphic novels written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang, Paper Girls is a high-stakes personal journey depicted through the eyes of four girls, played by breakout leads Camryn Jones as Tiffany Quilkin, Riley Lai Nelet as Erin Tieng, Sofia Rosinsky as Mac Coyle, and Fina Strazza as KJ Brandman. Ali Wong also stars as the grown-up version of Erin, with Nate Corddry as Larry.

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for Amazon's Prime Video series:

In the early morning hours after Halloween 1988, four paper girls—Erin, Mac, Tiffany, and KJ—are out on their delivery route when they become caught in the crossfire between warring time-travelers, changing the course of their lives forever. Transported into the future, these girls must figure out a way to get back home to the past, a journey that will bring them face-to-face with the grown-up versions of themselves. While reconciling that their futures are far different than their 12-year-old selves imagined, they are being hunted by a militant faction of time-travelers known as the Old Watch, who have outlawed time travel so that they can stay in power. In order to survive, the girls will need to overcome their differences and learn to trust each other, and themselves.

