Paprika: Cathy Yan to Direct, EP Amazon Live-Action Series Adaptation

Paprika may sound incredibly familiar to most as it was a film back in 2006 by Satoshi Kon, but the novel of the story by Yasutaka Tsutsui is set to become a live-action series from Amazon & Hivemind with Cathy Yan set to direct and executive produce. Yan's previous projects include films like Birds of Prey and Dead Pigs.

Paprika: Cathy Yan To Direct Live-Action Series Based On Novel
London, United Kingdom- January 29, 2020: Cathy Yan attends the 'Birds of Prey' world premiere at the BFI IMAX in London, UK. (cubankite/Shutterstock.com)

Yan will be producing Paprika alongside Ash Sarohia and Masi Oka. From the Hivemind production side of things, Jason F. Brown will be working with Yan on the series. Yan's work in the future includes a film, The Freshening, a sci-fi love story based on Rachel Kong's short story. Success in directing for television isn't new for Yan, as she recently received a nomination for an Emmy for "Outstanding Directing of a Drama Series" for her work on HBO's Succession.

Not much else is known yet about casting or episode plans for Paprika outside of this recent information, but fans of the novel and/or the film from 2006 are sure to be excited for whatever comes. Let us know in the comments below if you've read the novel and if you're hopeful about this adaptation!

