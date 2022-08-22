Paprika: Cathy Yan to Direct, EP Amazon Live-Action Series Adaptation

Paprika may sound incredibly familiar to most as it was a film back in 2006 by Satoshi Kon, but the novel of the story by Yasutaka Tsutsui is set to become a live-action series from Amazon & Hivemind with Cathy Yan set to direct and executive produce. Yan's previous projects include films like Birds of Prey and Dead Pigs.

"Widely acknowledged as Yasutaka Tsutsui's masterpiece, Paprika unites his surreal, quirky imagination with a mind-bending narrative about a psychiatric institute that has developed the technology to invade people's dreams. When prototype models of a dream-invading device go missing at the Institute for Psychiatric Research, it transpires that someone is using them to drive people insane. Threatened both personally and professionally, brilliant psychotherapist Atsuko Chiba has to journey into the world of fantasy to fight her mysterious opponents. As she delves ever deeper into the imagination, the borderline between dream and reality becomes increasingly blurred, and nightmares begin to leak into the everyday realm. The scene is set for a final showdown between the dream detective and her enemies, with the subconscious as their battleground, and the future of the waking world at stake."

Yan will be producing Paprika alongside Ash Sarohia and Masi Oka. From the Hivemind production side of things, Jason F. Brown will be working with Yan on the series. Yan's work in the future includes a film, The Freshening, a sci-fi love story based on Rachel Kong's short story. Success in directing for television isn't new for Yan, as she recently received a nomination for an Emmy for "Outstanding Directing of a Drama Series" for her work on HBO's Succession.

Not much else is known yet about casting or episode plans for Paprika outside of this recent information, but fans of the novel and/or the film from 2006 are sure to be excited for whatever comes. Let us know in the comments below if you've read the novel and if you're hopeful about this adaptation!