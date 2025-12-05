Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Paramount/WBD, Spider-Noir, Buffy/Faith & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Buffy, Paramount/Warner Bros. Discovery, SNL, Power Rangers, Spider-Noir, The 'Burbs, Farscape, and more!

Article Summary Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery drama heats up with new letters and Netflix deal tensions.

Spider-Noir gets 2026 debut confirmation in both color and black & white formats for fans.

Buffy, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, and Power Rangers news lead today's TV coverage roundup.

Keke Palmer stars in The 'Burbs, while SNL, AEW, and Farscape get spotlighted updates in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch.

Welcome back, folks! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today:

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Buffy, Paramount/Warner Bros. Discovery, SNL, Starfleet Academy, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Power Rangers, Spider-Noir, The Night Agent, The 'Burbs, Farscape, Matlock, Elsbeth, Spartacus: House of Ashur, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, December 4th, 2025:

Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery Enter Into Exclusive Talks Over Deal

Eliza Dushku on Buffy Impact; "Sort of Lost Contact" with Joss Whedon

Paramount Goes "Mean Girls" on Netflix, Comcast in Second WBD Letter

AEW Dynamite Review: Too Much Workrate, Storytelling, and Violence

SNL 51 Promos: Buzzcuts, Hard Truths & Kenan's In a Giving Mood

Star Trek: New Key Art Poster Spotlights Starfleet Academy Cadets

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: "GOT" Prequel Gets Official Trailer

Percy Jackson Showrunners Confirm Disney+'s Power Rangers Project

Spider-Noir Key Art Confirms 2026 Debut in Color, Black & White

The Elephant: Adult Swim's Animation Jam Session Gets Official Trailer

Rivals Season 2 Cast Cosplays The '80s in Hulu Sneak Peek, Images

Trump-Approved Paramount Accuses Warner Bros of Favoring Netflix Bid

The Night Agent Returns Feb. 19th: Season 3 Teaser, Images Released

The 'Burbs: Keke Palmer Series Welcomes You to The Neighborhood

Good Omens 3, The Boys, The Beauty & Euphoria: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Farscape Star Claudia Black Discusses Show's Legacy, Reboot Idea

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Returns Tonight: Our S02E07 Preview

Ghosts Season 5: Check Out Our Updated S05E07: "The Proposal" Preview

Matlock: Check Out Our Updated S02E07: "Prior Bad Acts" Preview

Elsbeth: Our S03E08 "Basket Case" Preview: A Mystery with a Twist

Guerreros del Manana Toy Line Being Developed as Animated Series

Your Friends & Neighbors Season 2 Set for April 2026; Preview Images

Emily In Paris Season 5 Trailer Released Ahead of Dec. 18th Premiere

Legacy of Spies: Macfadyen, Hunnam, Brühl Set for John le Carré Adapt

Spartacus: House of Ashur: Claudia Black Talks Playing Against Type

