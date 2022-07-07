Pat McAfee Signs New Deal with WWE

For better or for worse, WWE viewers will have to get used to the voice of Pat McAfee. The former football star turned radio shock jock has signed a multi-year extension with the company. The press release doesn't reveal the terms of the deal besides it being multiyear, but it seems McAfee will continue to commentate with Michael Cole on WWE Smackdown and participate in the occasional wrestling match.

From the press release:

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Pat McAfee has signed a multiyear extension with WWE. Since April 2021, McAfee has served as an analyst, alongside Michael Cole, for Friday Night SmackDown at 8 pm ET live each week on FOX. The new pact will see McAfee entertaining the WWE Universe for years to come. Earlier this year, McAfee delighted fans and lit up social media with a WrestleMania debut for the ages at AT&T Stadium in Dallas when battling Theory, Mr. McMahon, and even getting stunned by Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Personally, I find McAfee's commentary to be some of the least obnoxious in WWE, which isn't necessarily a very high bar, but it's definitely tolerable in the confines of WWE's rules, which are designed to suck the joy and creativity out of just about everything, not limited to just commentary. Even more remarkable, McAfee is surprisingly good in the ring, delivering a great first match with Adam Cole in NXT and a good one at WrestleMania this year as well.

All of that probably sounds like backhanded compliments to McAfee, but I do think he's good. It's just WWE that's not good. At the very least, McAfee's new deal ensures he'll continue to make it slightly better. So congrats on the new deal and hopefully lots more money, Pat!