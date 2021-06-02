Patton Oswalt & Meredith Salenger Launch Podcast Did You Get My Text?

Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt and actress Meredith Salenger announced a new podcast called Did You Get My Text?. The Sirius XM series will feature the "bubbly, happy married couple go over their texts and stuff."

"We live in the same house and we rarely see each other for some reason," Oswalt says in the trailer of their busy schedules. Salenger told Rolling Stone, "Well, we text each other all day long but we never actually get a chance to sit down and talk about it, so the podcast is the perfect opportunity for us to actually sit down, look at what we texted out each other throughout the day."

Among the many random topics the couple will cover are apocalyptic go-bags, the experience of tripping on acid during Bill Clinton's inauguration, and which character from Platoon they resemble most. The podcast was originally one of the final projects initiated by Starburns Audio CEO and co-founder Jason Smith, who passed away on March 26th, 2021. Smith and Cliff Dorfman both have executive producer credits on Did You Get My Text?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Welcome to "Did You Get My Text?" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fFi5-WIdUFY)

According to Rolling Stone, Did You Get My Text? will premiere its first four episodes on SiriusXM's Comedy Greats channel 94 starting on Wednesday, June 2nd at 6 p.m. EST before heading to all podcast streaming platforms on Monday, June 14th.

Oswalt is currently on a geek career roll, co-creating, co-writing and starring as the title character in Hulu's M.O.D.O.K. series and as Matthew the Raven in the Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman's Sandman. Did You Get My Text? is his first regular podcast series. We seem to be entering a podcast singularity where every single celebrity on the planet has to launch a podcast. Celebrity podcasts are reaching the point of oversaturation now. Where do most people find the time to listen? It's not like everyone is trapped in traffic on the 405 Freeway with only podcasts and audiobooks to keep us from losing our minds. At least Did you Get My Text? will be funny.

