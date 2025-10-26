Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: peacemaker

Peacemaker: Bonnie Discepolo on Post-Credits Scene, Gunn Community

Bonnie Discepolo spoke with us about returning as Ms. Jessop for Peacemaker, James Gunn, reuniting with her Luthorcorp castmates, and more.

Article Summary Bonnie Discepolo shares her experience returning as Ms. Jessop in Peacemaker season two's explosive finale.

Behind-the-scenes stories on filming with James Gunn’s core cast, including Frank Grillo and Sol Rodriguez.

Insights into the hilarious, improvised Peacemaker post-credit scene with Steve Agee’s Economos.

Discepolo teases her hopes for a bigger role and the mystery surrounding Peacemaker’s DCU future.

To say that Bonnie Discepolo will forever be grateful for the bond she's had with James Gunn would be an understatement, not only professionally, but personally as well. Not only is she acting, but she also shares his passion for writing and directing. She's become part of Gunn's growing community of frequent collaborators working in Marvel and following him to DC, debuting as Ms. Jessop, who is part of Luthorcorp operations in 2025's Superman and making her return in the HBO Max series Peacemaker season two. Introduced late in the season, Rick Flag Jr (Frank Grillo) brokers a deal with the incarcerated Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), which enlists his staff to help him on portal technology already being utilized by Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker (John Cena). Discepolo spoke to Bleeding Cool about when she filmed her scenes for the Peacemaker season two finale "Full Nelson" as it relates to Superman, reuniting with the Luthor crew, bringing in Grillo and Sol Rodriguez into the family, her thoughts on the series' opening credit dance sequences, her post-credit scene with Steve Agee, and what the finale means for her DCU future.

Peacemaker: Bonnie Discepolo on Returning for HBO Max Series

Did you film your scenes in Peacemaker at the same time you filmed Superman, or were you called back in?

That's a great question. Some of the actors did film concurrently while Superman was filming, but the pieces of Peacemaker that I was in, we filmed during the regular season of Peacemaker, so around October of last year.

With some of the Luther crew coming back as well, did you talk to Stephen [Blackehart] (Sydney Happersen) or anyone else during those scenes?

I'm good friends with Stephen. I call him "Stevie," and Natasha [Halevi] (who plays Amanda McCoy). We definitely talk to Terence [Rosemore], who plays Otis. The four of us have all become really close from shooting both Superman and Peacemaker, attending interviews, and the premiere. We've had numerous opportunities to spend time together, so we've all become good friends.

Did you get a chance to also talk to Frank [Grillo], Sol [Rodriguez], or any of the other stars in the set, get to know them, and what are they like?

Absolutely. As I said last time we spoke, James hires wonderful people. I saw Sol at the Peacemaker season finale. We had a little watch party, and afterwards, I texted her, and I can't remember what she had said right before this, but I wrote, "We love you, Sol. You're stuck with us now" [laughs]. James assembles incredible people who are talented, but also kind, funny, smart, loving, and wonderful. It's always a joy to spend time with them. Frank is a hoot, Sol is terrific, so kind, warm, and lovely. It's a great time.

Since the main cast members in both seasons did the dance sequence for the theme, would you have liked the opportunity to participate if your role were expanded, if we get a third season of Peacemaker?

I practiced doing the Peacemaker dances before, and they are tricky. Have you tried doing them?

Oh, not me personally. I guess with the proper motivation, with some liquid courage or something.

Yeah, I'll set it up on Thursday night, queued up. I'll try and learn the dance moves along with the actors. It would be an incredible opportunity, and I would love to participate in one of those dance numbers. I would give it a 150 percent to try and make sure that I didn't let James down, but I don't think anyone can surpass Jennifer Holland. She executes everything perfectly every time, so that would be the bar, just trying and aspire to what she's doing.

She's the glue of that series, which makes it so wonderful. She shows so much range in general.

It's incredible.

Were you surprised when James called for what I'd argue is the most standout part of that season finale, where Economos was of improving all that sequence? You also have that post-credit sequence. Were you surprised how James threw you in there for that with Steve's riffing, and you burst into laughter? How many of those that you know, if he had like thrown in additional that got put in the cutting room, or you went through?

Like, how many different jokes did Economos do?

Yes

We did it many, many, many times [laughs]. I mean, at least five, maybe closer to ten. Every time Steve Agee would just riff on a completely different joke, it was pretty amazing to watch.

Steve's definitely been part of some of the funniest moments of the series.

He's so funny, but also so heartbreaking. The thing that I think is so amazing about this show and everything James and his actors do is that it's almost like a symphony of creating these moments of laughter. and then bring you down with a gut punch of real vulnerability.

The visceral nature of Chris and his family, right? He gets it back, but it gets taken away again, and even though he had a bad upbringing, it was still the only thing he knew. The twist is that he got them back in this alternate dimension, but they're all Nazis. His team comes back and saves him. It's not overtly there, but it's a nice subtle twist at the end. We see things open with the possibilities after the cliffhanger. I'm sure James has you on retainer because other projects are coming up. Is it one of those things where you wait to see, be on call, and be there at a moment's notice?

It is all top secret. I know nothing, and nobody else knows anything. Only James knows, and it's a secret. We are all watching Peacemaker and think, "Oh wow, what does this mean for us? What does this mean for the show? What does this mean for the future of the characters in the DC universe?" We are also as excited as the fans are because we haven't seen anything.

Peacemaker, which also stars Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Tim Meadows, Nhut Lee, and Robert Patrick, is available on HBO Max.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!