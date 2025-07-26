Posted in: Conventions, Events, Max, Movies, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: peacemaker

Peacemaker Escapes to The "Best. Dimension. Ever." in Season 2 Trailer

John Cena's Peacemaker has a tough choice to make in the official trailer for the second season of the HBO Max and DC Studios series.

With the second season of John Cena-starring Peacemaker set to start hitting HBO Max screens on August 21st, writer/director James Gunn put the word out a while back that the team would be heading to San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) to talk up the return of the DC Studios series. That's precisely what Gunn, Cena, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodriguez, and Tim Meadows did on Saturday – and they did not disappoint. Gunn confirmed that the second season occurs a month after the final credits rolled on DC Studios' Superman feature film. Gena made it clear that our main man is in a bad place this season after saving a world that still won't embrace him as a hero, and thinks maybe the new life that a pocket dimension offers might just be the answer.

"We have an amazing choreographer who took James' idea and vibe he was going for and made something special," Holland revealed about the new opening song and dance, offering a clue to what we can expect. "I had an amazing time doing it. I don't want to spoil anything, but there is one particular thing I requested to the universe: 'Please allow me to do the lift from 'Dirty Dancing." I got to do a lift and it's amazing." Grillo added, jokingly, "The dancing started out as something I reluctantly did, and it turned into me being the best dancer on stage."

HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2: What You Need to Know…

Returning with Cena for the second season are Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Jennifer Holland (Brightburn), Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton), and Nhut Le (Kroll Show). Joining the cast is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead) as Red St. Wild. In addition, David Denman, Anissa Matlock, Taylor St. Clair, Dorian Kingi, and Brandon Stanley star. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

The series follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. During the second season, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Gunn penned the eight-episode season, and directed three of the season's episodes. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. In addition, Lars Winther, John H. Starke, and John Rickard serve as producers. Max's Peacemaker was produced by The Safran Company and Troll Court Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.

