Peacemaker Footage Included with New DC FanDome Trailer

Earlier this week, viewers were treated to a sneak preview of James Gunn and John Cena's "The Suicide Squad" spinoff series Peacemaker, set to premiere on HBO Max in January 2022. Now with less than two weeks to go until DC FanDome (where the series is set to play a major role), a new trailer for the global fan event is offering some additional looks at the show's main man spending some quality time with Freddie Stroma's (Bridgerton) Adrian Chase aka Vigilante (based on the look of the costume, at least):

Now here's a look at the full trailer for DC FanDome, hitting online starting Saturday, October 16th:

DC FanDome 2021 – Official Teaser Trailer | DC

From his shiny helmet & uniform to his pet bald eagle pal, Eagly (yup), see what happens when Peacemaker gets a serious roasting ("Did this dipshit really show up in full cosplay mode?") in the following previously-released preview:

Peacemaker | Exclusive Clip | HBO Max

To help get fans ready for what's to come this January, HBO Max was kind enough to release the end credits scene showing that Cena's Task Force X member survived the battle at Corto Maltese. And as much as Steve Agee's John Economos and Jennifer Holland's Emilia Harcourt loathe their assignment (guess who they'll be running point for?), they're even more loathe to admit that Peacemaker is needed to "save the f***ing world" one more time.

Here's a look at the end credits scene from The Suicide Squad that offers just enough of the bridge you need to get you set up for the series premiere this January:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Gunn and John Cena when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante.

In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Recently, Alison Araya (Riverdale) and Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) have been tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) direct the eight-episode series. Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film, Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.