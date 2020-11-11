Peacemaker: Holland Reprises Role; Brooks, Patrick, Conrad Join Series

Well, looks like we spoke too soon. Shortly after we reported that Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) was joining James Gunn and HBO Max's Peacemaker in the role of Leota Adebayo, we learned that Brooks wasn't the only name being added to the cast. Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Perry Mason) joins The Suicide Squad spinoff as Auggie Smith, with Jennifer Holland (Brightburn, American Horror Story) reprising her role of Emilia Harcourt from Gunn's film, and Chris Conrad (Perpetual Grace, LTD., Patriot) taking on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante. The three actors John Cena, Steve Agee, and Brooks on The Suicide Squad spinoff series.

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world's biggest douchebag," Said Gunn. "I'm excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake." Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television. The project is scheduled to begin production in early 2021, prior to Gunn's work on Marvel Studios' next Guardians of the Galaxy film.

Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film, Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. "I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," said Cena. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can't wait for fans to see this." Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) will rejoin Cena and Gunn when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays Agee King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, though much else is known about the character.