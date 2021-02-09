Peacemaker: James Gunn Offers Reasons for Series Filming in Vancouver

Who knew that Peacemaker series creator James Gunn ("Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise) was going to become so popular around Bleeding Cool that we'd have writers tripping over themselves to jump on the bandwagon (even if they were painfully ironic hit-pieces)? Thankfully, the fine folks here at BCTV have gotten things back under control (you know how some folks can be when they haven't had their nap-nap) and forging through the waves of passive-aggressive micro-aggressions to continue offering up a look at how the production's going on the John Cena-starring spinoff from Gunn's upcoming film, The Suicide Squad. Having put the "Cheetos' debate to rest (we're already making room on our shelves for that Peabody), we're taking a look at a mini-Q&A Gunn held via Twitter. While many of the questions leaned more towards the film side or the overall creative process, one fan asked why Gunn chose to film the HBO Max series in Vancouver- was it because it was the right location or because it was the right location because that's where he lives? Turns out it was actually a combination of the former and COVID concerns that led to the decision, with Gunn looking for a Pacific Northwest-like locale that also had a strong reputation for health and safety protocols.

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Cena and Gunn when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays Agee King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Perry Mason) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn, American Horror Story) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Chris Conrad (Perpetual Grace, LTD., Patriot) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante. Recent additions to the cast include Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil.

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world's biggest douchebag," said Gunn when the series was first announced. "I'm excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake." Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television (with production scheduled for an early 2021 start).

Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film, Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. "I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," said Cena. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can't wait for fans to see this."