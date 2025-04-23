Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: peacemaker

Peacemaker: James Gunn Wishes "My Pal" John Cena a Happy Birthday

James Gunn wished his Peacemaker star and "my pal" John Cena a happy birthday, sharing a look at the two behind the scenes of Season 2.

Considering the friendship that's been built between writer/director and DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn and actor and professional wrestler John Cena since they began working on Peacemaker together, it's no surprise that Gunn would be rooting for Cena to take down Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes during WWE WrestleMania 41 – which Cena did. With that in mind, it's also no surprise that Gunn would make sure to wish Cena a happy birthday on Cena's special day, while also including a look at the two behind the scenes while filming the second season.

"Happy Birthday to my pal, [John Cena], one of the primary reasons why making 'Peacemaker' is more fun than anything in the world," Gunn wrote as the caption to his post. "Love you, my friend." Here's a look:

Joining the cast for the second season is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and David Denman (Bosch: Legacy) in an undisclosed role. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena for Peacemaker, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

