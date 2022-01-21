Peacemaker Offers Opening Credits BTS Look; Trash-Talks Supes & Batman

With the fourth episode of James Gunn and HBO Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker currently riding the streams out there, we have two cool looks at "The Suicide Squad" spinoff series we think you might like. First up, the team takes viewers behind the curtain and onto the set to show all of the hard work and creativity that went into the show's opening credits sequence. From there, it would appear HBO Max bought Peacemaker some online "equal time" and he's making the most of it by running down in the DCU he's better than, from Superman and Wonder Woman to Harley Quinn and Batman (and yes, even some of his old "Suicide Squad" mates).

But before we get to that, here's a look back at the opening credits that everyone's talking about and getting folks to skip the "Skip Intro" option:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | Opening Credits | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_mrr3UNALww)

And now you get to learn how it all came together as the cast learns their dance moves to make the magic happen:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | Opening Credits Behind The Scenes | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JvszWqbwfyA)

And as promised, here's a look at Peacemaker explaining why you should place your bets on him- well, except when it comes to this one person (as you're about to see):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | Peacemaker Is Better Than… | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lz04NGb5LVA)

Now here's a look back at the wonderfully NSFW trailer that was released early on New Year's Day for HBO Max's Peacemaker:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | Official Trailer 2 | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O9DAiLI7Cn8)

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Gunn and Cena when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Recently, Alison Araya (Riverdale) and Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) have been tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) direct the eight-episode series. Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.