Peacemaker, One Piece, Gen V, Frasier & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SAG-AFTRA, Loki, Gen V, Peacemaker, Fargo, Frasier, TWD: Daryl Dixon, Star Trek: Lower Decks, One Piece & more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP, Disney+'s Loki, Prime Video's Gen V, Apple TV+'s Messi Meets America, USA Network's WWE Raw/WWE NXT, Max's Peacemaker, STARZ's Shining Vale, SYFY & USA Network's Chucky, Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher, FX's Fargo, HBO's Last Week Tonight, Paramount+'s Frasier, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, AEW/Adam Copeland, Netflix's One Piece, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP, Loki, Gen V, Peacemaker, Fargo, Frasier, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Star Trek: Lower Decks, One Piece, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, October 3, 2023:

SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP Wrap Negotiations for Today; Wednesday Meeting Set

Loki Season 2 Calendar Poster, BTS Featurette Released; Season 1 Recap

Gen V: Vought CEO Ashley Barrett Does Golden Boy/Brink Damage Control

Messi Meets America: Lionel Messi Docuseries Hits Apple TV+ This Month

WWE Raw Preview: After Edge's Shocking Betrayal WWE Needs You

James Gunn Offers Great Peacemaker Season 2 News: "Writing It Now"

Shining Vale Season 2: STARZ Unveils Hilarious Character Posters

NXT Women's Champ Becky Lynch Shares Look at Gruesome Injury

Chucky S03: Before The White House Turns Red, Devon Sawa Offers Tour

WGA Calls Out AMPTP: Do Right By SAG-AFTRA; New Actors Union Message

The Fall of the House of Usher Video Offers Chance to Meet The Family

Fargo Season 5 Teaser: No One Can Say Joe Keery's Gator Doesn't Try

Colbert, Kimmel, Meyers & Fallon Making Late-Night Returns Tonight

John Oliver Talks WGA Deal, "Furious" at Studios for 148-Day Strike

Frasier Special Set for Paramount+ This Friday; New Key Art Posters

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Faces His Past & Future (S01E05 Images)

Star Trek: Lower Decks S04E06 "Parth Ferengi's Heart Place" Images

Adam Copeland, FKA Edge, Explains Why He Betrayed WWE to Join AEW

One Piece: Why Netflix's Live-Action Series Adaptation Worked So Well

