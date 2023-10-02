Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Adam Copeland, aew, amptp, bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, doom patrol, for all mankind, NYCC, rick and morty, SAG-AFTRA, The Umbrella Academy, The Walking Dead

SAG-AFTRA/NYCC 2023, Edge/AEW, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Adam Copeland/AEW, SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP, NYCC 2023, Doctor Who, The Umbrella Academy, For All Mankind, and more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Adam Copeland/Edge & AEW WrestleDream, Sir Patrick Stewart, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP, FXX's Archer, New York Comic Con 2023, SYFY & USA Network's Chucky, BBC's Doctor Who, Netflix' The Umbrella Academy, Max's Doom Patrol, Leslie Jones/SNL, Peppa Pig/Katy Perry, Apple TV+'s For All Mankind, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Adam Copeland/Edge & AEW, Rick and Morty, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP, NYCC 2023, Doctor Who, The Umbrella Academy, Doom Patrol, For All Mankind & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, October 2, 2023:

Adam Copeland, FKA Edge, Stabs WWE in the Back and Joins AEW

Star Trek: Patrick Stewart Book Tour Includes Burton, Goldberg & More

Rick and Morty: Your Rick Prime Primer Ahead of Season 7 (VIDEO)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Ep. 10 Review: Not a Good Time to Be A Human

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Goes The Negan Route (S01E04 Review)

SAG-AFTRA: AI, Streaming Residuals Key Issues; AMPTP Members Attending

Archer Season 14 Ep. 7 Trailer, Series Finale Overview Released

AEW Collision Review: WrestleDreams and Waffle Nightmares

AEW WrestleDream Preview: Will Edge Show Up and Stab WWE in the Back?

NYCC 2023: ReedPOP VP on WGA/SAG-AFTRA Impacts, Clarifies Cosplaying

Chucky: Not Exactly A Courtesy Call; Tiffany's Tough Times (Teasers)

Doctor Who "Foes" Image Offers Better Look at Wrarth Warrior, Toymaker

The Umbrella Academy Cast Birthday Video Confirms Season 4 For 2024

Doom Patrol Season 4: Max October 2023 Trailer Spotlights Final Season

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon PD on Bringing the Apocalypse to France

Leslie Jones on Rejected Whoopi Goldberg/SNL Weekend Update Sketch

The Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special Welcomes Katy Perry as Ms. Leopard

Umbrella Academy BDay, Shatner/Musk, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

For All Mankind Season 4: What We Know About Apple TV+ Series Return

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!