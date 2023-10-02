Posted in: Preview, SYFY, TV, USA Network | Tagged: child's play, chucky, preview, season 3, syfy, USA Network

Chucky S03: Before The White House Turns Red, Devon Sawa Offers Tour

Devon Sawa (POTUS James Collins) offers a tour of The White House set in this video for Don Mancini, SYFY & USA Network's Chucky Season 3.

With only days to go until "Child's Play" franchise creator Don Mancini, SYFY & USA Network's Chucky returns for a third season, it seems only right that we get a look at The White House because… what's that? Yup, our power-hungry demonic doll has upped his game by vastly improving his living situation. But how did Chucky wind up there? What's he after? And how can Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) possibly get to him inside the world's most secure building? Those are just some of the questions that will start getting answered this Wednesday – but for now? Well, how about a little quality time with Devon Sawa?

Portraying President James Collins, Sawa gets a serious promotion as far as roles go – because being the POTUS ain't too shabby. Now, here's a look at how the series recreated The White House to become "The Red House":

Mancini, USA Network & SYFY's "Child Play" series returns on October 4th at 9 pm ET on SYFY & USA Network (and the next day on Peacock) for Season 3 Part One (with Part Two arriving in 2024) with season opener S03E01 "Murder at 1600." Here's a look back at the mayhem to come via the official trailer for Chucky (followed by some previously released looks at the new season).

"The cast and crew of 'Chucky' would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to season two, which we're delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on season three. This news has made Chucky very happy. Thank Damballa for that because otherwise, Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with. Many thanks also to our partners at SYFY, USA, and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy. See you in 2023 for what Chucky himself promises will be his scariest season ever," Mancini shared at the beginning of the year when the good news was first announced.

SYFY & USA Network's Chucky is produced by UCP and executive produced by creator Mancini, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner, and Jeff Renfoe.

