SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP Wrap Negotiations for Today; Wednesday Meeting Set

SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP released a statement confirming that talks had officially wrapped for the day but will resume this Wednesday.

On the same day that ratification ballots went out to WGA members to finalize their new three-year deal, SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP met today at the union's headquarters to begin negotiations in earnest. As was the case with the WGA talks, Disney CEO Bob Iger, NBCUniversal CCO Donna Langley, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, and Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav were involved in the negotiations. And now that talks have wrapped for the day, a good sign came in the form of a joint statement confirming that after a "full-day bargaining session," both sides will meet again on Wednesday, October 4th. "SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP met for a full-day bargaining session and have concluded. Negotiations will resume Wednesday, October 4," read the statement that was released.

Here's a look at what SAG-AFTRA had to share earlier today – along with a promise to the membership that they will be kept updated on how things are proceeding. Following that, the WGA also issued a statement in support of SAG-AFTRA, reaffirming its commitment to support SAG-AFTRA's picketing and warning AMPTP not to waste time attempting to force the WGA or another union's contract on SAG-AFTRA as a quick fix. "Rather than engage in the traditional AMPTP tactic of pushing a deal on SAG-AFTRA that is patterned on our own tentative agreement or any other industry deal, a strategy which has already caused considerable delay and suffering – the companies must make a deal that addresses the needs of performers," reads the statement. Here's a look at the initial tweet/x, followed by a transcript of the entire statement:

Today, we go back to the bargaining table to fight for the contract you deserve. Keep turning out in full force on our picket lines and at solidarity events around the country. Let the AMPTP hear your voices loud and clear. It makes a difference. YOU make a difference. — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) October 2, 2023

WGA West and East call upon the AMPTP and its member companies to negotiate the fair deal that members of SAG-AFTRA need and deserve. #SAGAFTRAstrike — Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) October 2, 2023

"WGA West and East call upon the AMPTP and its member companies to negotiate the fair deal that members of SAG-AFTRA need and deserve," began the first of four tweets from the writers' union. "SAG-AFTRA has been on strike for more than 70 days as it fights for a contract that allows performers to share in the value of the work they help create. Rather than engage in the traditional AMPTP tactic of pushing a deal on SAG-AFTRA that is patterned on our own tentative agreement or any other industry deal, a strategy which has already caused considerable delay and suffering – the companies must make a deal that addresses the needs of performers. WGA members will continue to show up on picket lines and support SAG-AFTRA until they reach that deal. #SolidarityForever"

