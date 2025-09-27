Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Peacemaker, Rick and Morty, Scrubs & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, Scrubs, Peacemaker, Jimmy Kimmel, Stranger Things 5, Hazbin Hotel, Slow Horses, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, ABC's Scrubs, HBO Max's Peacemaker, Jimmy Kimmel, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, USA Network's WWE SmackDown, Netflix's The Diplomat, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, CBS's Elsbeth, Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel, FOX's Baywatch, Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, Scrubs, Peacemaker, Jimmy Kimmel, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, The Diplomat, Stranger Things 5, Elsbeth, Hazbin Hotel, Baywatch, Slow Horses, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, September 27, 2025:

Rick and Morty Reddit AMA: Season 9 Fall 2026? Seasons 10 & 11 Updates

Scrubs: Bill Lawrence Gets the Band Back Together for Table Read

Peacemaker: James Gunn on Those David Corenswet/Superman Rumors

Jimmy Kimmel Returning to Nexstar's ABC Affiliate Stations Tonight

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E04 Trailer: Solaz Under Attack

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Returning to Sinclair's ABC Stations Tonight

WWE SmackDown Preview: The Road to Crown Jewel Heads Through Orlando

The Diplomat Season 4 Sees Janney, Whitford Set as Series Regulars

Stranger Things 5: Duffers Fine with Fewer Eps, Waits Between Seasons

Elsbeth S03E01: "Yes, And…" Clip Spotlights Preston, Colbert & Sedaris

Hazbin Hotel Creator Medrano Shares Look at Season 2 Wrap Party

Baywatch: '90s Rescue Drama Reboot Set for FOX's 2026-27 Season

Peacemaker: How "Ignorance Is Chris" Sets Up DCU's Future (SPOILER)

Peacemaker S02E06 "Ignorance Is Chris": Yup, They Went There (SPOILER)

Slow Horses: Author Mick Herron Promises More Books Are on The Way

