Peacemaker Season 2 Ep. 3: "Another Rick Up My Sleeve" Images & More

Here's a look at our updated preview for HBO Max and writer/director James Gunn's Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 3: "Another Rick Up My Sleeve."

Article Summary Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 3, "Another Rick Up My Sleeve," drops this week on HBO Max, directed by Greg Mottola.

John Cena’s Chris faces Acting A.R.G.U.S. director Rick Flag Sr., played by Frank Grillo, in what's expected to be a brutal clash.

The new episode teases alt-reality twists and unresolved drama from The Suicide Squad’s Rick Flag Jr. incident.

James Gunn updates the official Peacemaker Spotify playlist—check out fresh tracks featured in Episode 3.

With only a little more than a day to go until the third chapter of DC Studios, HBO Max, and writer/director James Gunn's Peacemaker hits our screens, we're passing along an updated preview for S02E03: "Another Rick Up My Sleeve" (directed by Greg Mottola and written by Gunn). We think it's pretty safe to assume that Chris (John Cena) is going to be having a rather unpleasant face-to-face with Acting A.R.G.U.S. director Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) – otherwise known as the father of the man Chris killed during The Suicide Squad, Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman). But is the episode title referring to the father/son problem that Peacemaker is about to run into, or will Peacemaker and Rick Flag Sr. end up dealing with an alt-reality version of Rick Flag Jr.? We've got the episode trailer waiting for you above and the image gallery waiting for you below. In addition, we also have Gunn's latest updates to the show's Spotify playlist, a look at the "Weeks Ahead" trailer, and more!

Earlier this week, Gunn took care of the musical side of things by offering a look at the playlist for this week's chapter: "Break It Out" by Ammotrack, "Dreamer" by Ozzy Osbourne, and "Animal" by Shining.

HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2: What You Need to Know…

Returning with Cena for the second season are Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Jennifer Holland (Brightburn), Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton), and Nhut Le (Kroll Show). Joining the cast is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead) as Red St. Wild. In addition, David Denman, Anissa Matlock, Taylor St. Clair, Dorian Kingi, and Brandon Stanley star. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

The series follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. During the second season, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Gunn penned the eight-episode season, and directed three of the season's episodes. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. In addition, Lars Winther, John H. Starke, and John Rickard serve as producers. Max's Peacemaker was produced by The Safran Company and Troll Court Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.

