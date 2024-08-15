Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn, peacemaker

Peacemaker Season 2: James Gunn Drops Huge A.R.G.U.S. Tease

It looks like James Gunn dropped a ten-ton tease regarding A.R.G.U.S. - but what could that mean for John Cena-starring Peacemaker Season 2?

We learned that DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn was back directing an episode of John Cena-starring Peacemaker earlier this week, and now it looks like Gunn's in the teasing mood. Earlier today, he posted a mysterious image who no additional context – thankfully, we live in… "The Age of The Internet!" It didn't take long to make the connection between the logo that Gunn shared and DC Comics' A.R.G.U.S. (Advanced Research Group Uniting Super-Humans), a government organization in the comics universe that was created by Geoff Johns and Gene Ha, and first appeared in 2012's Justice League (Vol. 2) #7. Why does that matter? Because it happens to be an organization headed by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis in the New DCU) and – at least in the comics universe – was intended to be support for the Justice League. Could we be looking at the mechanism in which Waller re-enters the game/ Could A.R.G.U.S. be the answer to making Season 1 work with the New DCU? Stay tuned…

Joining the cast for the season is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and David Denman (Bosch: Legacy) in an undisclosed role. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes. Now, here's a look back at the opening credits for the first season as we imagine what the opener for Season 2 will be like:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena for Peacemaker, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

