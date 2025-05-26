Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: peacemaker

Peacemaker Season 2: Michael Rooker Has His Sights Set on Eagly

Peacemaker's James Gunn shared details on Michael Rooker's Red St. Wild (uh-oh, Eagly) and Tim Meadows' A.R.G.U.S. agent Langston Fleury.

Earlier today, DC Studios Co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn offered some more details on how the second season of John Cena-starring Peacemaker will connect with the larger DCU (and teased "the possibility of one really, really, really big cameo" at the end of the season). Now, we're getting some intel on two new additions to the cast this season, Michael Rooker and Tim Meadows (including how Rooker's character is an ominous omen for Eagly and how Meadows' A.R.G.U.S. agent Langston Fleury takes up the "total asshole" mantle from Peacemaker this season.

"His name is Red St. Wild, and he's the world's foremost eagle hunter who is on a mission to kill Eagly," Gunn revealed to EW about Eagly's big bad. "We thought Eagly was probably the most popular character from season 1, and so in season 2, he has his own story with his nemesis, played by none other than the despicable Michael Rooker." As for Meadows' Agent Fleury, it appears that Peacemaker becoming a more well-rounded individual has created a vacuum when it comes to smartassness – one that Fleury seems more than capable to fill.

"In a lot of ways, Peacemaker has changed a lot this season. He's a much softer guy, he's a much nicer guy, he's less in your face and less obnoxious and less aggressive. He has changed as a human being, so Langston Fleury actually takes up a lot of being a total asshole in the same way Peacemaker was [last season]," Gunn shared. "He's a very politically incorrect asshole throughout most of the season, and also an incredibly funny guy."

HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2: What You Need to Know…

Returning with Cena for the second season are Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Jennifer Holland (Brightburn), Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton), and Nhut Le (Kroll Show). Joining the cast is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, and Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury. In addition, David Denman, Anissa Matlock, Taylor St. Clair, Dorian Kingi, and Brandon Stanley have been cast in undisclosed roles. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

The new season follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. In addition, Lars Winther, John H. Starke, and John Rickard serve as producers. Max's Peacemaker was produced by The Safran Company and Troll Court Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!