Peacemaker, The Rookie, The Book of Carol & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Peacemaker, The Rookie, TWD: DD: The Book of Carol, Arcane, Snowpiercer, Interview with the Vampire & more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? USA Network's WWE Raw, Prime Video's Criminal, Max & Hulu's Suicide Squad ISEKAI, Jared Leto/Pat Sajak, Max's Peacemaker, Disney+'s Wonder Man, ABC's The Rookie, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, Apple TV+'s Severance, Prime Video's Countdown, Netflix's Arcane, AMC's Snowpiercer, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Cesar Millan & more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Criminal, Suicide Squad ISEKAI, Peacemaker, The Rookie, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, Countdown, Arcane, Snowpiercer, Interview with the Vampire & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, June 11, 2024:

WWE Raw Preview: Last Stop Before Clash at the Castle

Criminal: Mando, Camacho, Halper Join Brubaker/Phillips Series Adapt

Suicide Squad ISEKAI Unleashes Across Max, Hulu on June 27th (TEASER)

Thirty Seconds to Mars: Jared Leto Honors, Thanks WOF Host Pat Sajak

Peacemaker S02: Sol Rodriguez, David Denman Join James Gunn Series

Wonder Man: Marvel Studios Series Reportedly Eyeing 10 Episodes

The Rookie Season 7 Might See "New Rookie or Two Showing Up": Hawley

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 "About to Start" & More: Reedus

Severance Season 2, Presumed Innocent & More: Apple TV+ Spotlight

Countdown: Eric Dane Joins Jensen Ackles, Prime Video Series Cast

Arcane Season 1 Getting 4K Home Entertainment Release From GKIDS

Snowpiercer Season 4: AMC Releases Extended Look at Final Season

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Ep. 6 Images: Santiago's Next Move

Cesar Millan on Longevity, Biggest Dog Challenge, South Park & More

The Boys, Gravity Falls, Bosch, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Wonder Woman First in the Daily LITG, 10th of June, 2024

