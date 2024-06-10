Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: newlitg, wonder woman

Wonder Woman First in the Daily LITG, 10th of June, 2024

Wonder Woman getting first dibs in the films as well as the comics, topped traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Wonder Woman First in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Transformers & GI Joe at Image Comics

LITG two years ago, Jenna Coleman is Constantine

LITG three years ago – Kevin Feige And Cyclops

LITG four years ago, Stephen Amell, All Of A Quiver

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up.. But as well as Warren Ellis' memories of Christian Cooper and the Marvel Swimsuit issues, the confrontation between Tee Franklin and Stephen Amell topped the chart. Here are the ten top stories of the day.

LITG five years ago

Yes, yes, it feels like so long ago. With Chelsea Cain in JK Rowling's position back then.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Scott McCloud, creator of Understanding Comics.

creator of Understanding Comics. Chris Thompson, of Eaglemoss

of Eaglemoss Charles Vess, of Sandman, and publisher of Green Man Press.

of Sandman, and publisher of Green Man Press. Howard Simpson artist of Harbinger, Turok, Looney Tunes and Champions

artist of Harbinger, Turok, Looney Tunes and Champions Bill Anderson , Silver Surfer inker

, Silver Surfer inker Matt Haley, artist on Firestorm, Birds Of Prey, art director of Morgan Spurlock's Comic-Con Episode IV: A Fan's Hope .

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

