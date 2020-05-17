Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Preview: New Allies, Strange Bedfellows

In less than three episodes, the combination of Magda's (Natalie Dormer) influence and "The Evil That Men Do" has lit fuses all around Los Angeles. As we head into this week's episode of Showtime's Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, those fuses inch ever so closer to the kind of detonation the world may not survive. As our harbinger of doom plays Councilman Townsend (Michael Gladis) and Dr. Craft (Rory Kinnear), Lewis (Nathan Lane) goes from mourning lost friends to intensifying his investigation and taking it into some very dangerous places. Tiago's family continues to break apart, as his budding romance with Molly (Kerry Bishé ) appears to be over before it's even begun: another victim of the growing darkness. Not exactly the happiest position for the series to be in heading into Sunday night's "Josephina and the Holy Spirit", where all of our storyline threads begin to come together to form a clearer and deadlier pattern:

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels season 1, episode 4 "Josephina and the Holy Spirit": Tiago scours Sister Molly's beach house for clues, leading to disquieting revelations. Councilwoman Beck proposes an alternate route for the Arroyo-Seco motorway, infuriating Townsend. Peter Craft invites Elsa to a party at his home, inflaming the suspicions of his wife Linda. Lewis asks the gangster Benny Berman to help battle the growing Nazi menace in LA. And after Josefina Vega has a harrowing encounter with the police, Mateo seeks retribution with his new Pachuco friends as Josefina pursues spiritual enlightenment with Sister Molly.

