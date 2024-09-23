Posted in: Pop Culture, Sports, TV | Tagged: pop-tarts, strawberry

Pop-Tarts Keeps Strawberry's Memory Alive with New Halloween Costume

Got an itch to dress as a toaster pastry with a persecution complex that needs scratching? Pop-Tarts and Spirit Halloween have you covered...

It's hard to believe that it's been nearly a year since Pop-Tarts sponsored a bowl game between 25th-ranked Kansas City Wildcats and 18th-ranked North Carolina State Wolfpack. The Wildcats would get the win, 28-19 – but though some folks were talking about the game, a lot more of us were talking about Strawberry… billed as the first-ever edible mascot. We all should've seen where this was all going. We only have ourselves to blame. But even with some kind of tip-off, could we really be prepared for the disturbing visual of Strawberry holding a sign that read, "Dreams really do come true" before being lowered into an obscenely large "toaster"? And then things got really weird… fast. While Strawberry entered the "toaster" with arms & legs, he didn't exit the toaster that way – meaning his arms and legs were burnt off in the process. From there, the players tore into Strawberry (baked with a smile on his face) like he owed them all money while trophies were awarded and Donna Summer (the one sane moment in all of this) played throughout the stadium.

Well, guess what? Pack away all of those months of therapy and stop repressing all of those nightmares that you thought had gone away because the Pop-Tarts Bowl returns on Saturday, December 28, at 3:30 pm ET on ABC. Once again, the game will feature the top teams from the Atlantic Coast and Big 12 Conferences battling it out at Camping World Stadium – but will "The Frosted One" make a return appearance, or are they letting another flavor do the toaster deep-dive? Here's one thing that we do know – Pop-Tarts and Spirit Halloween specialty stores (blink and one will have already opened up for business in your apartment) have teamed up to give you the opportunity to dress up as your favorite sacrificial pastry treat. That's right – Strawberry (full name Frosted Strawberry) has its own Halloween costume that you can wear for the big holiday (or maybe wear it as a way of honoring Strawberry's memory?). Something to keep in mind? We're pretty sure Pop-Tarts and Spirit Halloween are not legally responsible if you're friends treat you at the end of the night the way Strawberry ended up last year.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!