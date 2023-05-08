Power Rangers Jones, Yost on More Adventures, Untapped MMPR Potential Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always stars Walter E. Jones & David Yost discuss future adventures & the franchise's untapped potential.

Power Rangers has seen various incarnations throughout the years, with plenty of action, child-friendly life lessons, and sci-fi fun, culminating in a timeless franchise. In fact, the property even received a partial continuation, with a few of its original lineup returning to their Ranger positions to appease its longtime fandom. But now that the newest installment, titled Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, has been released on Netflix, is there any chance that more reunion stories could be coming? Perhaps!

Our Current Power Rangers Alum Could Return for More Present-Day Adventures

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always star Walter E. Jones addressed the possibility of reprising his role yet again by telling Screen Rant, "I think there's a lot more stories to be told."Fellow Power Rangers alum and star of the recent Netflix revival David Yost then chimed into the conversation and added, "I hope there's a lot more stories to be told; the way that this all came about is because I was originally pitching my limited series, 'Quantum Continuum' to Hasbro. It got stopped because of a legal reason for a little while, but maybe it'll get picked up in a few years, but we'll see."

David Yost then clarifies the continuation potential with the publication by noting, "But I certainly think because our fan base is adults now and I think they're really going to enjoy the special, that they will hopefully want to see more. Hopefully, we can keep showing what this franchise is truly capable of because it's capable of so much. I just don't feel like it's really been tapped properly, and just with a little bit more guidance from us and finessing, I think this thing could really be something special."

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is currently available to stream on Netflix if you're ready for a little dose of Power Rangers nostalgia!