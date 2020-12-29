Puppet Abuse, 2nd Chances, and More Video Highlights from WWE Raw

WWE Raw rang out the new year with the final episode of 2020 last night, and WWE has now released video highlights from that show, so if you spent three hours watching it yesterday, now you can relive it all again in shorter YouTube clips. The Chadster, of course, loves watching Raw twice. Who wouldn't? And I sometimes watch the videos over and over, just to increase WWE's view count. Every little bit helps, right?

Raw kicked off with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre leading into a match between Sheamus and Keith Lee, with the winner earning a shot at McIntire's title belt.

The Miz also took on Gran Metalik of Lucha House Party on Raw last night, and things didn't end well for him. In fact, it was just about rock bottom for ol' Miz until Adam Pearce showed up and literally gave Miz back the Money in the Bank briefcase.

AJ Styles declared war on Elias and his hedonistic rock and roll lifestyle.

Alexa Bliss confronted Randy Orton over what he did to The Fiend, while Orton took out his anger on the puppets of the Firefly Funhouse.

Ricochet refused to join Retribution again, losing another match in the process.

Both of the former Raw Women's Champions, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, announced plans to win the Women's Royal Rumble match.

The New Day teamed up with The Hardy Broz to take on Hurt Business.

And Angel Garza found his romantic hopes trampled by R-Truth and the 24/7 Championship hopefuls.

Finally, on Raw Talk after the show, Asuka expressed her hatred for Nia Jax while The New Day paid tribute to the late Brodie Lee.

WWE Raw, television's longest-running weekly episodic television show, launched in 1993 and represents one half of WWE's flagship "main roster" programming along with WWE Smackdown. Raw airs weekly on the USA Network at 8PM Eastern on Monday nights. Raw is also available to stream on Hulu the day after airing, and can be viewed in the form of video clips on YouTube and animated gifs on Twitter. Bleeding Cool also provides a weekly recap to keep fans up to date on the latest happenings in WWE's red brand.