Quantum Leap: NBC Orders 6 More Eps of Raymond Lee-Starring Series

It seems like Dr. Ben Song will have more adventures in store as NBC ordered six more episodes for the legacy reboot of Quantum Leap in its inaugural season. This will bring the season one total to 18 episodes. The Raymond Lee-starred series is scoring high as the no. 1 new show in the 18-49 demographic since its debut on September 19th. It's also the no. 1 current NBC season series on its streamer Peacock.

Original Quantum Leap Synopsis

The legacy reboot follows up on the original series that ran on NBC from 1989-93 that starred Scott Bakula and Dean Stockwell. The new show is set in the present day, 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett (Bakula) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. While jumping from body to body, Sam tried to repair the lives of his subject or someone within his/her/their world. Al acted as his guide from their present-day and appears as a hologram. Sam was revealed in the 1993 finale never to have leaped home, and in the revival's premiere, Al was said to have died to reflect Stockwell's own passing.

Where the New Series Picks Up from Finale to Present Day

A new team has been assembled, with Ben taking the leap under mysterious circumstances. As they try to bring him home, they follow the trail of someone with connections to Al. Leading the new team are Ben's guide Addison (Caitlin Bassett), Ian (Mason Alexander Park), Jenn (Nanrisa Lee), and Herbert "Magic" Williams (Ernie Hudson). Bakula denies any involvement in the new series. So far, Ben's leaped into a getaway driver, astronaut, and boxer. Martin Gero serves as executive producer along with Dean Georgaris, (creator) Don Bellisario, Deborah Pratt, Chris Grismer, Steven Lilien, and Bryan Wynbrandt. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces in association with I Have an Idea! Entertainment, Belisarius Productions, and Quinn's House Productions. Quantum Leap airs Mondays on NBC.