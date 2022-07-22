Queer for Fear: Shudder Docuseries Unleashes "Psycho" Sneak Peek

Shudder's Queer for Fear, an upcoming horror docuseries premiering on September 29th, recently released an extended look at a segment of the series discussing the film Psycho. The release of this over nine-minute clip occurred during the panel it had for San Diego Comic-Con 2022. The iconic Alfred Hitchcock film featured in the extended clip continues to be a unique point of discussion when it comes to the horror genre and queer history.

The description for the Queer for Fear panel read, "'Queer for Fear,' Shudder's original documentary series, premieres this fall on Shudder and AMC+. The EPs and key interviewees from the four-part docu-series discuss the history of Queer representation in the thriller/horror genre of television and film. Panelists will discuss the creative process of re-examining genre stories through a Queer lens. Plus, view a sneak peek of the series." The panelists included executive producers Bryan Fuller and Steak House, interviewee and filmmaker Kimberly Peirce, and interviewee and podcaster Renée "Nay" Bever. The big discussion of sexuality & gender seen in Psycho is only a portion of what wide variety of topics are expected to be touched on in Queer for Fear.

Queer for Fear is a four-part documentary series about the history of the LGBTQ+ community in the horror and thriller genres. From its literary origins with queer authors Mary Shelley, Bram Stoker, and Oscar Wilde to the pansy craze of the 1920s that influenced Universal Monsters and Hitchcock; from the "lavender scare" alien invasion films of the mid-20th century to the AIDS-obsessed bloodletting of 80s vampire films; through genre-bending horrors from a new generation of queer creators; Queer for Fear re-examines genre stories through a queer lens, seeing them not as violent, murderous narratives, but as tales of survival that resonate thematically with queer audiences everywhere.