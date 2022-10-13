QueerX Awards 2022 Rundown: Revry Honors Best in Film, TV & Music
LGBTQ-first media company Revry hosted the QueerX Awards winners on National Coming Out Day, honoring influential personalities in film, television, and music who have impacted the LGBTQ+ community. Viewers turned in from around the world to watch Kim Petras accept the 2022 Visibility Award outperforming last year's awards with a four-fold increase in audiences across all Revry free ad-supported TV distribution partners.
The 2022 QueerX Awards featured appearances by Petras, Tammie Brown, Barry Brandon, Kevin Jz Prodigy, The Nextkidz, Biqtch Puddiń, The Dragon Sisters, DeAndre Upshaw, Andrew Duffer, comedians Ever Mainard and Roz Hernandez, and musical performances by Kid Kenn and by Ninel Conde and Fedro from the Revry Originals series Drag Latina premiering on October 16th. The QueerX Awards celebrate the individuals that make Revry possible by uplifting the radically inclusive and unapologetically queer. In case you missed the feel-good night of celebration and acknowledgment, the awards show will be available to stream all week on the platform, and winners can be found below.
2022 QueerX Award Nominees & Winners:
Queer Anthem of the Year
"Break My Soul" – Beyonce featuring Big Freedia (WINNER)
"I Wanna Be Your Slave" – Maneskin
"Coconuts" – Kim Petras
"It's About Damn Time" – Lizzo
"Breakfast" – Dove Cameron
"Booty" – Saucy Santana
Queer Athlete of the Year
Travis Shumake
Solomon Bates
Tom Daley
Paige Nielsen
Layshia Clarendon (WINNER)
Gus Kensworthy
Queer TikToker of the Year
Old Gays
Meg Stalter
Blair Imani
Bretman Rock (WINNER)
Ivy Eve Scarlett
Hailee and Kendra
@bretmanrock
Look Diary this Week #parisfashionweek
Queer Fashion Brand of the Year
Willy Chavarria (WINNER)
Yannik Zamboni
Christian Siriano
Marco Marco
Stuzo
Tom Boy X
House of the Year
Balenciaga
West
Ebony
Miyake-Mugler
Juicy Couture
Basquiat (WINNER)
Queer Twitch Streamer of the Year
Aimsey
Eret
Nihachu
Blizzb3AR
Elix (WINNER)
Luminumn
Queer Comedian of the Year
Patti Harrison
Sam Jay
Matteo Lane
Mae Martin
Jerrod Carmichael (WINNER)
Scott Thompson
Drag Artist of the Year
Willow Pill – Drag Race USA Season 14
Kornbread – Drag Race USA Season 14 Jinx Monsoon – Drag Race USA Season 5 & Drag Race All Stars Season 7 Raja the Gemini – Drag Race USA Season 3 & Drag Race All Stars Season 7
Blu Hydrangea – Drag Race UK vs The World
Grag Queen – Queen of the Universe (WINNER)
Queer Cultural Moment of The Year
The Blessed Madonna vs Honey Dijon Coachella Performance
Amy Schneider winning Jeopardy
Christina Aguilera's Los Angeles Pride Performance
Ariana DeBose Oscar Acceptance Speech
Leyna Bloom Cover of Sports Illustrated (WINNER)
Karine Jean-Piere, White House Press Secretary
Visibility Award
Kim Petras
Film Festival Awards
Category: Comedy
○ Winner: Bi The Way
Category: Drama
○ Winner: Auto Body
Category: Music Video
○ Winner: A Feast That Never Comes
Category: Documentary
○ Winner: Black Rainbow Love
Category: Feature Film
○ Winner: Poets Are The Destroyers
Revry is the LGBTQ-first streaming media network with over 5,000 titles on free live TV, movies, series, news, and exclusive Original programming. Its mission is to inspire the exploration of LGBTQ+ content for the community and allies. Revry is led by a diverse founding team with technology, digital media, and LGBTQ advocacy experience. Revry reaches millions of global viewers on the Revry app and free ad-supported TV, including Samsung TV Plus, the Roku Channel, Plex, Xumo Freevee, Fubo, Vizio WatchFree, Rakuten TV, Stirr, and others.