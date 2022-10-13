QueerX Awards 2022 Rundown: Revry Honors Best in Film, TV & Music

LGBTQ-first media company Revry hosted the QueerX Awards winners on National Coming Out Day, honoring influential personalities in film, television, and music who have impacted the LGBTQ+ community. Viewers turned in from around the world to watch Kim Petras accept the 2022 Visibility Award outperforming last year's awards with a four-fold increase in audiences across all Revry free ad-supported TV distribution partners.

The 2022 QueerX Awards featured appearances by Petras, Tammie Brown, Barry Brandon, Kevin Jz Prodigy, The Nextkidz, Biqtch Puddiń, The Dragon Sisters, DeAndre Upshaw, Andrew Duffer, comedians Ever Mainard and Roz Hernandez, and musical performances by Kid Kenn and by Ninel Conde and Fedro from the Revry Originals series Drag Latina premiering on October 16th. The QueerX Awards celebrate the individuals that make Revry possible by uplifting the radically inclusive and unapologetically queer. In case you missed the feel-good night of celebration and acknowledgment, the awards show will be available to stream all week on the platform, and winners can be found below.

2022 QueerX Award Nominees & Winners:

Queer Anthem of the Year

"Break My Soul" – Beyonce featuring Big Freedia (WINNER)

"I Wanna Be Your Slave" – Maneskin

"Coconuts" – Kim Petras

"It's About Damn Time" – Lizzo

"Breakfast" – Dove Cameron

"Booty" – Saucy Santana

Queer Athlete of the Year

Travis Shumake

Solomon Bates

Tom Daley

Paige Nielsen

Layshia Clarendon (WINNER)

Gus Kensworthy

Queer TikToker of the Year

Old Gays

Meg Stalter

Blair Imani

Bretman Rock (WINNER)

Ivy Eve Scarlett

Hailee and Kendra

Queer Fashion Brand of the Year

Willy Chavarria (WINNER)

Yannik Zamboni

Christian Siriano

Marco Marco

Stuzo

Tom Boy X

House of the Year

Balenciaga

West

Ebony

Miyake-Mugler

Juicy Couture

Basquiat (WINNER)

Queer Twitch Streamer of the Year

Aimsey

Eret

Nihachu

Blizzb3AR

Elix (WINNER)

Luminumn

Queer Comedian of the Year

Patti Harrison

Sam Jay

Matteo Lane

Mae Martin

Jerrod Carmichael (WINNER)

Scott Thompson

Drag Artist of the Year

Willow Pill – Drag Race USA Season 14

Kornbread – Drag Race USA Season 14 Jinx Monsoon – Drag Race USA Season 5 & Drag Race All Stars Season 7 Raja the Gemini – Drag Race USA Season 3 & Drag Race All Stars Season 7

Blu Hydrangea – Drag Race UK vs The World

Grag Queen – Queen of the Universe (WINNER)

Queer Cultural Moment of The Year

The Blessed Madonna vs Honey Dijon Coachella Performance

Amy Schneider winning Jeopardy

Christina Aguilera's Los Angeles Pride Performance

Ariana DeBose Oscar Acceptance Speech

Leyna Bloom Cover of Sports Illustrated (WINNER)

Karine Jean-Piere, White House Press Secretary

Visibility Award

Kim Petras

Film Festival Awards

Category: Comedy

○ Winner: Bi The Way

Category: Drama

○ Winner: Auto Body

Category: Music Video

○ Winner: A Feast That Never Comes

Category: Documentary

○ Winner: Black Rainbow Love

Category: Feature Film

○ Winner: Poets Are The Destroyers

Revry is the LGBTQ-first streaming media network with over 5,000 titles on free live TV, movies, series, news, and exclusive Original programming. Its mission is to inspire the exploration of LGBTQ+ content for the community and allies. Revry is led by a diverse founding team with technology, digital media, and LGBTQ advocacy experience. Revry reaches millions of global viewers on the Revry app and free ad-supported TV, including Samsung TV Plus, the Roku Channel, Plex, Xumo Freevee, Fubo, Vizio WatchFree, Rakuten TV, Stirr, and others.