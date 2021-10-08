Ragdoll: Lucy Hale Serial Killer Thriller Series Gets Trailer, Key Art

AMC+ today released the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated, darkly witty, and imaginative serial killer thriller, Ragdoll. With this release comes insane visuals featuring mixed profiles of the cast and more.

Six people have been murdered, dismembered, and sewn into the shape of one grotesque body suspended from the ceiling in a block of London flats – nicknamed the "Ragdoll." Assigned to the shocking case are newly reinstated DS Nathan Rose (Lloyd-Hughes); his best friend and boss, DI Emily Baxter (Teixeira); and the unit's new recruit, DC Lake Edmunds (Hale). "The Ragdoll Killer" taunts the police by sending them a list of his next victims, with Rose's name among them. And with those victims to protect, our heroes soon come under intense public scrutiny. A gruesomely imaginative serial killer thriller, Ragdoll captures the fascinating but flawed friends struggling with the consequences of institutionalization and trauma.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ragdoll Official Trailer | Coming Soon to AMC+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7HaV7IOpu8)

The upcoming series stars Henry Lloyd-Hughes (The Irregulars, Killing Eve), Thalissa Teixeira (Too Close, The Musketeers), and Lucy Hale (The Hating Game, Pretty Little Liars). From the award-winning producers of Killing Eve, the six-part AMC+ Original series will premiere exclusively on AMC+ on Thursday, November 11, with new episodes every Thursday. Ragdoll is executive produced and commissioned by AMC and UKTV's Alibi, and executive produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. (Killing Eve), with Freddy Syborn (Ms. Marvel, Bad Education) as lead writer and executive producer. The contorted disfigured body hanging in such an odd pose may be in the brain for many nights after viewing this trailer. It reminds me of the unique yet unsettling scenes from shows like Hannibal. In a month's time, more answers will be headed your way with the premiere of Ragdoll, beginning November 11. Let us know in the comments if this is a series you'll be watching this fall!