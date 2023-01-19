Raising Dion: Alisha Wainwright Grateful for Fan Support & Inspiration Alisha Wainwright (There's Something Wrong with the Children) reflected on Netflix's Raising Dion during an interview with Bleeding Cool.

Alisha Wainwright is always grateful for the opportunities she's been given, especially the type of demographics she was able to reach on the Netflix superhero drama Raising Dion, which was based on the 2015 Dennis Liu comic book and a short film of the same name. The actress played Nicole Warren, a widowed mother who is raising her son Dion (Ja'siah Young) alone while trying to manage his supernatural abilities following the death of her husband Mark (Michael B. Jordan). While promoting her horror film There's Something Wrong with the Children, Wainwright spoke to Bleeding Cool, reflecting on her time on the series.

Reflecting on 'Raising Dion's' Success

"Oh, gosh. The response to 'Raising Dion' was incredible. I think it's been such a joy to participate in a TV show that has captured the hearts of a lot of small children, their parents, and all sorts of people from all sorts of walks of life. The incredible thing about Netflix is its reach. Millions of people all over the world got to appreciate the show, so that's cool," Wainwright said. "While I'm sad there won't be a third season, I got to appreciate the second season, and I hope that it inspires other show makers and networks to make something in that vein again because I think it had an impassioned audience."

Created by Carol Barbee, Raising Dion also starred Jazmyn Simon, Sammi Haney, Jason Ritter, Griffin Robert Faulkner, and Ali Ahn. The series emphasizes Wainwright's Nicole as a single mother as she tries to keep Dion's powers a secret with the help of Mark's best friend Pat (Ritter) and to protect her son from those who would exploit him while discovering the origin of his abilities. The second and final season premiered on February 2022. Blumhouse and Paramount's There's Something Wrong with the Children is available digitally and on-demand on January 17th.