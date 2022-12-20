Blumhouse Releases There's Something Wrong With The Children Trailer

Blumhouse has revealed the trailer and poster for the new film There's Something Wrong With The Children, coming to MGM+ on January 17th. Until I typed that sentence, I had no idea MGM+ was a thing. Starring Zach Gilford ("The Purge: Anarchy"), Amanda Crew ("Silicon Valley"), Alisha Wainwright ("Raising Dion"), Carlos Santos ("Gentefied"), Briella Guiza ("Ambulance") and David Mattle ("Life & Beth"), the film is directed by Roxane Benjamin. Below you can see the trailer for the film, as well as the poster.

Blumhouse Has Films Everywhere

"When Margaret (Wainwright) and Ben (Gilford) take a weekend trip with longtime friends Ellie (Crew) and Thomas (Santos) and their two young children (Guiza and Mattle), Ben begins to suspect something supernatural is occurring when the kids behave strangely after disappearing into the woods overnight. Starring: Alisha Wainwright, Zach Gilford, Amanda Crew, Carlos Santos, Briella Guiza, David Mattle Executive Producers: Josh Reinhold, Jeremy Gold, Chris McCumber, Jason Blum. Releasing from Blumhouse On January 17th."

Well, at least it will be on digital and On Demand as well. Does any other studio have as many irons in the fire as Blumhouse? Amazon, Paramount, Universal, Netflix…they have numerous projects all over Hollywood, and they all become events. Not many studios are pulling that off. As far as this film goes, that is a great cast, and Benjamin is a big-time talent behind the camera and one to keep an eye on through 2023. She also has episodes from Creepshow, Riverdale, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina under her belt and segments from VHS and VHS 2. All of that adds up to what may be a really strong kick-off to horror in 2023, as Blumhouse will also have M3gan in theaters at the same time. You can look for There's Something Wrong With The Children on MGM+, digital, and On Demand on January 17th.