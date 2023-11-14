Posted in: Amazon Studios, Books, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Alan Ritchson, amazon studios, Andrew Child, Delacorte Press, jack reacher, lee child

Reacher Universe: Delacorte Press to Publish 4 New Jack Reacher Novels

Lee Child and Andrew Child have signed a deal to write four more Jack Reacher novels for Delacorte Press, continuing their collaboration.

Jack Reacher lives! Well, he's never going to die unless creator Lee Child decides to kill him off – but that's not going to happen anytime soon. Delacorte Press, a division of Penguin Random House, has acquired four new novels in the internationally bestselling series, to be written by Lee Child and Andrew Child. President of the Ballantine Group Kara Welsh and Editor-in-Chief Kara Cesare acquired North American publishing rights, and the first title in the new deal will be published in 2024, becoming the twenty-ninth in the Jack Reacher series. The most recent Reacher thriller, The Secret, published on October 24, is already a No. 1 New York Times bestseller.

There are more than 100 million copies in print of the series with foreign rights sold in one hundred territories. The books have inspired two major motion pictures and a successful streaming series. Season one of Amazon Prime's Reacher, featuring Alan Ritchson as the title character, was based on the first Jack Reacher novel, Killing Floor, with season two adapting the eleventh novel Bad Luck and Trouble to begin streaming on Prime this December.

Lee Child said, "I'm delighted that Reacher will live on, and I can't think of a better or more talented pair of hands than Andrew's to steer the books from here, just as he has for the past four titles." Andrew Child added, "On behalf of fellow Reacher fans everywhere, it's an honor and a privilege to continue to be entrusted with the future of the series. As Lee will still be involved, I can look forward to plenty of coffee-fueled discussions about Reacher's upcoming adventures." Welsh shared, "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Lee and Andrew for four more Reacher novels. Readers everywhere will be delighted to see Reacher continue to right all the wrongs his way and to stand up for those who can't stand up for themselves."

Lee Child and Andrew Child co-wrote the latest four novels The Sentinel, Better Off Dead, No Plan B, and The Secret. Their collaboration will continue with the next four in the series.

