Red Dwarf Co-Creator Rob Grant Teases New Prequel Project "Titan"

Co-creator Rob Grant announced he is working on a prequel project called Red Dwarf: Titan, but what form it will take is still under wraps.

Rob Grant , co-creator of the cult British Science Fiction sitcom Red Dwarf, has announced that he is currently working on a brand new prequel project to be called Red Dwarf: Titan. Grant broke the news at the BFI's Comedy Time Travel Special, which took place as part of the institute's programme "Destination Time Travel: Playing with Time in Film and TV."

Whether the prequel will be a novel, audio podcast, or a TV project is currently unconfirmed. Back in March 2023, Grant and c0-creator Doug Naylor announced they had finally resolved their rights dispute over the Red Dwarf IP, freeing each of them to pursue new stories across different media. After the initial six-series BBC run from the 1980s to the early 1990s, Grant opted to write spinoff novels while Naylor chose to continue producing and writing the TV series with other writers. They released the statement, "Moving onwards and upwards, Rob and Doug hope to launch separate iterations of 'Red Dwarf' across various media, working again with the cast and other valued partners and wish each other the very best.

"Smoke a kipper, Red Dwarf will be back for breakfast!!"

Naylor said he believed the show was likely to return to screens at some point since there has been "real interest." Cast members Craig Charles and Robert Llewellyn – and hopefully Chris Barrie, Danny John-Jules (Cat) along with Norman Lovett and Hettie Hayridge (as alternate versions of the shop AI Holly) boys would have to be available first, and they are all very busy on other projects. "But provided we can get everyone available, and they do all want to be available, they want to make more, I think we've got a good chance."

As for the upcoming prequel Red Dwarf: Titan, Grant said: "I can't say too much, but it's a prequel, and we're very excited about it. Hopefully, we'll see it soon!"