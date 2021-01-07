Relive New Years Smash with these Video Highlights from AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite kicked off the new year last night with the first night of New Years Smash, a two-week special event to set the stage for Dynamite in 2021. The show featured several big matches headlined by Kenny Omega's first AEW Championship defense since winning the title. Sting was also in attendance, as was Snoop Dogg to promote next week's debut of The Go Big Show on TBS. If missed the show last night, don't worry. The Chadster will walk you through what happened with the help of these video highlights released by AEW on YouTube.

The big news out of AEW Dynamite last night was the world title match between Kenny Omega and Rey Fenix, not only for the match itself, which was very good, but for its aftermath, where Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers invaded the show to back up Omega only for the Young Bucks to come to the ring to confront them. But what happened next was a shock as the Young Bucks threw up the Too Sweet hand gestured and joined with their former Bullet Club colleagues.

The AEW Women's Championship was also on the line on Dynamite as Hikaru Shida defended against Abadon.

Snoop Dogg made the most of his appearances, joining Private Party for some Gin and Juice and accompanying Cody Rhodes to the ring for his match against Matt Sydal, which somehow ended with Sydal and Cody beating up Serpentico so that Snoop could hit a splash off the top rope. You have to see it to believe it.

Sting showed up to back up Darby Allin during a weigh-in for next week's TNT Championship match against Brian Cage.

The Young Bucks were also a part of Dynamite's opening tag team match.

Jon Moxley returned to Dynamite after losing the title to Kenny Omega.

The Inner Circle's Wardlow and Jake Hager hashed out their differences.

And in a clip from AEW Dark, Brodie Lee's son -1 cut a promo on Marko Stunt.

