Renee Young Says Goodbye to WWE Following Final Appearance

Last night at SummerSlam was Renee Young's last appearance in WWE. The news broke last week that Young had given her notice to the company, and that news was confirmed on the SummerSlam pre-show panel where Young discussed the upcoming show and received a tribute from Charly Caruso right before the PPV started. Young's future is unknown, though we do know she has a cookbook in the works. Nevertheless, Young took to Instagram to make a final statement on her time in WWE and thank the company and its fans for their support.

Here's what she had to say:

This November would mark 8 years in WWE. 8 years!! An opportunity of a lifetime with a global company to learn, grow, make history and do things beyond my wildest dreams before I left Toronto for this adventure. I made friends, family- literally family- I met my husband here (what a fucking dreamboat) and people that will be a part of my life forever. I did things Icouldn't have even imagined or dreamt up. From backstage interviews, a reality show, Talking Smack, being the first woman to be a part of a WWE broadcast in Saudi Arabia, tbeing the first woman to sit at the commentary desk full time on Monday Night Raw, calling Wrestlemania, anchoring a brand new show with Fox Sports (which you guys will still be able to catch me on!) I've been so lucky. But it's also been a lot of my hard work, drive and passion that's landed me in these amazing spots. I've had such an incredible run with WWE. It's changed my life. But that all leads me to now. What's next? Do I stay satisfied with what I've done? Or do I go in pursuit of new barriers and goals in mind? I always choose the latter. I have no idea what that means or looks like, but it's time for me to go. Time to roll the dice again and shake things up. Time to light that fire again and forge on. Time to say bye to Renee Young and reconnect with Renee Paquette and remember why I started this journey to begin with. And as the ride slows down- as the world slows down, I see it as my opportunity to make a move. So I just wanted to say thanks to WWE and to the all the fans that have been so damn cool to me over the years. And send a crap ton of love to all of my people. I'm excited for the future! Thanks for everything ❤️

Young also added a special thanks to the wrestlers and crew who partied with her after SummerSlam to celebrate her departure.

Also thanks to all of the cool dudes who hung out last night and sent my ass home with a gnarly hangover. Love ya! 😘 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) August 24, 2020

Young will be missed, but we're looking forward to whatever she does next.