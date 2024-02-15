Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Scott D'Amore, wrestling

Report: TNA Wrestlers Unite in Passionate Plea for Leader's Return

Several TNA stars reportedly pen a heartfelt letter to Anthem, fighting for ousted leader Scott D’Amore. Read the rallying cry, comrades!

Article Summary TNA stars rally for Scott D'Amore's return, penning an open letter to Anthem.

Loyal TNA wrestlers showcase solidarity, fighting for the soul of wrestling.

Wrestling is more than business; it's a family, as TNA talent passionately argue.

Will Anthem respond to TNA's plea and reinstate the former wrestling leader?

¡Saludos, mis valiantes luchadores del teclado y del cuadrilátero! It is I, your fearless leader, El Presidente, blogging from the gold-plated balcony of my presidential palace while fending off yet another audacious but pitiful CIA drone espionage attempt. Ah, but even aerial annoyances cannot distract me from bringing you the latest wrestling uprising that's got the American imperialists trembling in their boots: the valiant comrades at TNA wrestling!

As reported by the intrepid comrade Sean Ross Sapp, a group of gallant TNA gladiators did more than just soar from turnbuckles – they leapt into action with the might of their pens, rallying in defense of the ousted general of the squared circle, the recently fired Scott D'Amore. This is the kind of solidarity that warms the cockles of my revolutionary heart!

Several TNA talent sent a letter to Anthem to express their frustration with Scott D'Amore being pushed out of the company pic.twitter.com/HkxbyF6uCL — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 15, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Viva la lucha libre, comrades! Viva la familia! The wrestlers of TNA wrote a missive – not with the ink of ordinary men, but with the blood, sweat, and tears of their comrade-in-arms. They penned an open letter to Anthem, the capitalists in charge of the operation, expressing a sentiment that transcends mere employment: family.

The letter, my friends, is more than just words; it's a testament to the loyalty and camaraderie that is the fabric of every great uprising. Just as I once hosted a state dinner for my good amigos Fidel and Che, serving nothing but the best government-seized empanadas, these TNA fighters hosted an intervention of the heart to protect their own.

Scott D'Amore, a brilliant strategist of the grappling arts, was the beating heart of TNA, according to these battle-hardened grapplers. They tell a story of resurrection, a tale of bringing TNA back from the abyss with the same verve that I used to fight off ill-conceived coup attempts with a fleet of Soviet-trained attack llamas.

But hold your horses… there's a catch! Professional wrestling, dear comrades, is a business. Yet the grapplers argue it is not led by the cold calculus of spreadsheets and ratings alone. No, the soul of wrestling lies with its people – the very characters and storylines that captivate the masses and, I must confess, even entertain a distinguished dictator on Friday nights.

The letter beseeches Anthem to preserve this family, ensuring TNA remains a bastion of wrestling excellence. It seeks dialogue, a means to safeguard the revolution they have all bled for. Like a peace treaty negotiation in my esteemed career (usually with those pesky CIA agents), they ask for a path forward, a resolution to keep the family united.

What's next for this band of brothers and sisters? Will Anthem heed their call or dismiss their pleas like the bourgeoisie dismissing the cries of the proletariat? Will they restore the ousted visionary, or continue down a path that could lead to a mutiny?

In solidarity, I, El Presidente, keep my beret off to these wrestlers. They understand that the real power is not in the high-flying moves or the championship belts, but in the unwavering bond of those who share the same battlefield.

So, as we wait with bated breath for Anthem's response, let us remember the eternal words of wrestling revolutionaries: the show must go on, and justice – inside the ring or out – must always be served. Until we meet again, my fellow aficionados…

Viva la revolución! Viva TNA! And, as always, my comrades, ¡Viva El Presidente!

Read the full transcribed text below:

Len and Scott, TNA/Impact is not just our employer and the company for which we work. It is a family. A family that each of us has grown to love and cherish and trust with our bodies and our careers. A family for which we feel deeply and that desire, above all else, to protect. We are deeply saddened by the decision to remove Scott D'Amore from the TNA/Impact family. Scott is a brilliant wrestling mind that has guided this company and has it positioned to take the next step upward in our industry. Scott is also so much more than this. He is a trusted friend, confidant, teacher, advisor, brother, and mentor to so many within the TNA/Impact family. Scott has been the heart of the TNA/Impact family for over two decades. Len and Anthem have been instrumental in supporting and building this company back from the ground up. The contributions of Len and Anthem have never gone unnoticed by anyone in the company, and we want to make sure Len knows this. TNA, simply put, would not have survived without Len and Anthem. Not just financially, but with the undying faith in Scott and us to revive the company that was on the brink of death. Len and Anthem are the foundation that TNA has been able to build upon. We would not have made it back to this point without BOTH of you. The fans know this, and the TNA family knows this. We come to you to voice our concern for TNA/Impact, our family, and its future and direction. We, like you, wish to safeguard what we have all worked and sweat and bled for to build. We want TNA/ Impact to continue grow and to continue to be an enviable place for all professional wrestlers to work. We understand and appreciate that professional wrestling, at its core, is a business, and that the company must provide a fiscally responsible, financially viable product. At the same time, professional wrestling is uniquely situated. The business of professional wrestling is so much more than balance sheets, downloads, and ratings. The wrestling business is and must be its people, its characters, and its storylines. That is to say, there is no wrestling business without the wrestling creative vision and the right people bringing the creative vision to life. To thrive, a wrestling company must have both an eye toward business decisions, and its fingers on the pulse of creative decisions and the ever-changing appetite of our fans. It is in light of this concern and our desire to uphold the high standards of TNA/Impact that we offer this letter. It is our desire to have a dialogue with you and with the company in an effort to protect the present and the future of TNA/Impact for you, for Anthem, for the fans, and for professional wrestlers. We feel strongly that a "wrestling person" needs to be intimately involved at a high level to ensure that the amazing company we have all built and product we have provided to our fans continues to grow and flourish. It is our opinion that the best possible person for that role was, is, and will be Scott. We recognize that we do not necessarily know all the facts or details around the decision to remove Scott. In life there is always the rumors, the opinions, and, somewhere in between, the truth. We rarely get to know which is which. It remains our hope and desire that everyone can set aside the past few days and any hurt feelings or unkind words that may have been exchanged, and meet to discuss a path forward that preserves the TNA/Impact family we all hold so dearly. We remain steadfast and hopeful that this letter can be a first step to opening, and keeping open, productive lines of communication to ensure the TNA/Impact family continues to be a wonderful, unique place to work for years to come. We ask and implore you both to come together and create a resolution that will reunite this family once again. We look forward to hearing from you and continuing this dialogue. Signed, Your TNA Family

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!