My Hero Academia S06E01 "A Quiet Beginning" Is Anything But: Review

The sixth season of My Hero Academia is now upon us, blessing us through Crunchyroll. This first episode, "A Quiet Beginning," was a fantastic start: climbing suspense, action, and a little twist to make things fun. The previous season had ended in a bit of a foreboding tone as we discover with Hawks how massive the Paranormal Liberation Front has become after the League of Villains joined with the Meta Liberation Army and how powerful Shigaraki's is with their backing along with the help of Doctor Kyudai Garaki who committed many atrocities. We also got more answers regarding One For All and its changes manifesting through Deku.

While I was very happy for the OVAs we got during the summer, this first episode of the sixth season delved right into the action: no fluff, no happy times at UA or silliness— just straight-up BAM! And it was fantastic. I think it must be my favorite first episode in a season of My Hero Academia, as they usually tend to be very light-hearted. Though this time, they did not feel the need to back up to give background on stories or characters: just jumped straight into the story.

Heroes and Law enforcement has been working together to devise a plan to catch Dr. Garaki and The Paranormal Liberation Front by surprise since Hawks got intel on Endeavor's hands. The heroes are divided into two groups: Endeavor's team will take over Jaku Hospital in hopes of getting their hands on Dr. Garaki. At the same time, Edge Shot's team infiltrates the Gunga Mountain Villa, considered to be the hideout for The Paranormal Liberation Front. We do see that Classes 1 A and B are on the front lines, including a very nervous Kinoko & Kaminari as well as Tokoyami. I think it was very sweet of Midnight to hold her hands and give some words of encouragement while still keeping it real.

Things move pretty quickly: part of Endeavor's team evacuates the hospital while he orders Mirko to head over and find the hideout in the morgue. At the same time, he goes to get his hands on Dr. Garaki along with some heroes, including Eraserhead and Present Mic, who hold a pretty big grudge against the creepy doctor. Things take a little turn when it turns out it was just a duplicate of the doctor created by Twice. However, I am so glad they are finally giving a chance to see how badass Mirko is. I love her and her wicked smile. She does find the real Dr. Garaki, and we are left with a little bit of a cliffhanger as we now have an idea of the things the doctor has accumulated in his lab over the years with the help from All For One.

It really was a fun episode that kept me talking to my screen throughout. I enjoyed the pacing and the storytelling. The animation was fantastic as well; not to mention I am loving the intro and outro songs and videos. I might be reading into them a bit, but there seem to be little pieces that might hint at what is to come for our heroes and villains. The episode did a great job of getting me pumped for this season by offering an early sense of tension and dread.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 1 "A Quiet Beginning" Review by Alejandra Bodden 8.5 / 10 The sixth season of My Hero Academia is now upon us, blessing us through Crunchyroll. This first episode, "A Quiet Beginning," was a fantastic start: climbing suspense, action, and a little twist to make things fun.