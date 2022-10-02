Spy X Family E13 Operation Apple: Our Fave Fake Fam The Forgers Return

The second part of Spy x Family is now streaming on Crunchyroll, and with it, our favorite fake family is back. Episode 13, "Operation Apple," brings us back like they never left and just flowed organically from moment one. It was a fantastic episode that only reminded us of the growing tension between Westalis and Ostania; and how the Westalis Intelligence (WISE) has put together Operation Strix to ensure that tension is eased. Other than that, it took us right to the beginning of a Forger day, the day they finally go to adopt the dog Loid promised Anta for obtaining a Stella Star.

The show follows Agent Twilight, who was assigned by Wise to infiltrate Donovan Desmond's closest circle by getting putting together a fake family in order to get into Eden Academy. So far, the operation has been successful, and Anya has gained her first honor star. Well, now it is time for her reward. After an unsuccessful first stop at the pet store, Loid is called into a mission, and Yor takes Anya to another location that is currently holding a pet-adoption event. In the meantime, Lois is filled in on details of a terrorist act being planned, and he assists in getting intel for WISE.

Things take a bit of a turn as they are able to expose a group who has been planning to set up these dogs who had undergone IQ experiments with bombs in order to assassinate the Minister of Westalis, Minister Brantz. Keith and his group have already gotten their hands on the dogs, and the mission is on its way to being carried out. On her end, what with Anya being Anya, she does not quite connect with any of the pets in the center, except for a big fluffy dog being walked outside whose mind she is able to read his mind and realizes the dog already knows her and sees her family. Of course, she is now intrigued and has to chase the dog and leaves a very worried Yor behind.

Anya has now encountered the lair where Keith and his group of friends are hiding with the dogs planning the last details of their terrorist attack. Anya has now heard everything and is caught by one of Keith's men. The fluffy dog immediately jumps to defend her, and by reading his mind, she realizes the dog is able to see the future— very fitting for this unconventional family called the Forgers. They manage to escape and get Yor's attention in the process, who, of course, goes ball to the wall for Ms. Anya. Yor sends one of the guys flying with a single kick, and the show ends as she threatens Keith.

This was a very fun episode— this show is just so quirky and campy, and I just cannot get enough of it. The art and animation are just wonderful, and the new intro and outro are also so dreamy. As the ones in the first part: the videos are just full of color and magic I just cannot stop watching them. It was a great episode to come back with a bang, and I cannot wait to see what the show will bring next.

