Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Rick and Morty, Alien: Earth, Heartstopper & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Stranger Things 5, Alien: Earth, Doctor Who, Rick and Morty, Heartstopper, The Last of Us, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Disney+'s Malcolm in the Middle, Netflix's WWE Raw, ABC's The Rookie, Hulu's Alien: Earth, CBS's The Equalizer, Disney+ & BBC's Doctor Who, CBS's 60 Minutes, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia/Abbott Elementary, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Netflix's Wednesday, Netflix's Heartstopper, HBO's The Last of Us, NBC's Night Court, Netflix's Dept. Q, LiSA, ABC's Will Trent, Disney+'s Zombies 4: Dawn Of The Vampires, Disney+'s Ahsoka, Netflix's Pulse, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Stranger Things 5, Malcolm in the Middle, Alien: Earth, The Equalizer, Doctor Who, Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary, Rick and Morty, Wednesday, Heartstopper, The Last of Us, Ahsoka & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, April 23, 2025:

Stranger Things 5: Duffers, Schnapp, Modine, Ferguson on Final Season

Malcolm in the Middle: Muniz, Cranston & Kaczmarek's On-Set Reunion

WWE Raw Review: The Greatest Raw After WrestleMania of All Time

The Rookie: ABC Series Promotes Deric Augustine to Series Regular

Alien: Earth Preview: Something's Hungry – and Something's Growing

The Equalizer Season 6 Still In Doubt; Spinoff Not Moving Forward

Doctor Who S02E01: "The Robot Revolution" Viewing Numbers Released

60 Minutes EP Resigns: Not Allowed "To Make Independent Decisions"

Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary II "Way More Raunchy": Quinta Brunson

Rick and Morty Season 8 Official Trailer Makes It a Family Affair

Wednesday Season 2 Teaser Drops Tomorrow; Poster Is True "Torture"

Heartstopper Ending with Movie, Not Season 4; Locke, Connor Returning

J-Pop Icon LiSA's "Another Great Day" Tour Adds 2nd LA Concert Date

Doctor Who Season 2: How About Even More Episode 3: "The Well" Images?

The Last of Us, Doctor Who, Ted Lasso & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Last of Us S02: Pascal Compares THAT Moment with "Game of Thrones"

The Rookie: Our S07E15: "A Deadly Secret" Preview; Season 7 Update

Night Court: Our S03E15: "Passing the Bar" Preview; Season 3 Update

Dept. Q: Matthew Goode Goes Cop in Scott Frank's New Netflix Series

Will Trent S03E15: "The Most Beautiful…" Preview; Season 3 Update

The Last of Us S02E02 Review: A Most Visceral Twist of The Knife

Zombies 4: Dawn Of The Vampires Raises The Stakes This Summer (TEASER)

Ahsoka: Hayden Christensen Reflects on His Star Wars Journey & Legacy

Pulse: Ash Santos on Living Her Medical Drama Dreams, Zoe Robyn & More

Alien: Earth Official Teaser Honors Our Planet (Before We Lose It)

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!