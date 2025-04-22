Will Trent S03E15: "The Most Beautiful…" Preview; Season 3 Update

Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Along with a preview of tonight's episode, we look ahead to ABC's Will Trent S03E16: "Push, Jump, Fall" and S03E17: "Why Hello, Sheriff."

Along with our preview of tonight's episode of ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent, we have some big updates to add to our Season 3 preview rundown – let's take a look! First up, we have the official overview, image gallery, episode trailer, and sneak peek for S03E15: "The Most Beautiful, Fierce, Smart, Powerful Creature in the Whole World" – with Amanda (Sonja Sohn) and Evelyn (LisaGay Hamilton) dealing with a murder in paradise, Angie (Erika Christensen) dealing with someone close whose health has taken a major hit, and Will (Rodríguez) being confronted by his past. Following that, we have a look at the official overviews for April 29th's S03E16: "Push, Jump, Fall" and May 6th's S03E17: "Why Hello, Sheriff."

Will Trent Season 3 Episodes 15-17 Previews

Will Trent Season 3 Episode 15: "The Most Beautiful, Fierce, Smart, Powerful Creature in the Whole World" – Amanda (Sonja Sohn) and Evelyn Mitchell's (LisaGay Hamilton) idyllic getaway takes a dark turn when a shocking murder is discovered at their luxury resort. Meanwhile, back home, Angie (Erika Christensen) faces the emotional strain of a family member's unstable health conditions.

Will Trent Season 3 Episode 16: "Push, Jump, Fall" – Will (Ramón Rodríguez) and Faith (Iantha Richardson) fight to clear an innocent woman's name while uncovering a deadly drug ring. Meanwhile, Angie (Erika Christensen) spirals after a traumatic event, and Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) grapples with his diagnosis, unsure of how much to share with those closest to him.

Will Trent Season 3 Episode 17: "Why Hello, Sheriff" – While investigating a murder in a rural town and clashing with the local sheriff, Will (Ramón Rodríguez) uncovers surprising truths about his past. Meanwhile, Angie (Erika Christensen) makes an unexpected discovery, and Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) continues to struggle with his diagnosis.

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba. Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

