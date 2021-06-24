Rick and Morty Co-Creator to Strange Planet Fans: I Come In Peace

Yesterday, fans of Nathan Pyle's Strange Planet learned that Pyle and Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon would be teaming up for an animated adaptation of the webcomic & graphic novel for Apple TV+. Featuring stories focusing on big-eyed, brightish-blue aliens on a planet that could be Earth's cousin, the series follows their day-to-day activities where even the simple act of sunbathing and sneezing take on some epically different takes- like "sun damage" and "face fluid explosions." Not long after the news of the straight-to-series order was announced, Harmon took to Instagram to formally introduce himself to Strange Planet fans and reassure them that the series will be Pyle's take and not his via Harmon's "You Are Here to Help Nathan" rule.

"Strange Planet's coming to Apple as an animated show and I'm in the headlines next to its creator so I'm compelled to assure strange planet fans that don't know me very well that I come in peace. My name is overbearingly present because that's how the business and its press releasing works. My job on this project has been to assist Nathan in carrying his universe over to a medium that will be, in my safest estimation, forever changed by it. Forever changed because of Nathan's mind, not mine," Harmon wrote in the caption to his post from earlier today.

"To talk to Nathan Pyle is to be humbled and eager to serve his vision, which is why we're lucky he's an artist instead of a cult leader. It would be a VERY successful cult and we'd be denied a subversively wholesome cartoon. Now…Am I wholesome? Ehhhhh. Don't google me. I'm an honest guy that wants people to be happy but I ain't no Nathan. But sometimes a knight needs a scruffy nerf herder to smuggle him across creative borders. We wrote the pilot together during the pandemic and it was intensely challenging and joyful and my self imposed creative rule was always 'You Are Here to Help Nathan.' That rule will never change and boy oh boy does he make following it easy. Which is why it's going to be a great show and why I'm honored to be a part of it. Gratitude, Nathan and Taylor," Harmon concluded- and you can check out the actual post below:

Strange Planet is produced by Apple Studios and animation studio & production house ShadowMachine (Bojack Horseman), with Amalia Levari (Joe Pera Talks With You) set as showrunner and Harmon & Pyle executive producing. In addition, Alex Bulkley & Corey Campodonico executive produce for ShadowMachine, while Steve Levy and Taylor Alexy Pyle also serve as executive producers on the project.

