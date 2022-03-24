Rick and Morty: Not Exactly the "Live-Action Teaser" We Were Expecting

Okay, maybe we've been having a little too much fun with what Adult Swim and Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland's animated Adult Swim series Rick and Morty have been doing lately on social media when it comes to the upcoming sixth season. Okay, maybe it wasn't the most controversial question about the series' return that they could've tackled. And maybe that really wasn't a preview of the "bold, new animation style" that's in store for the sixth season. But this time around? C'mon! It's "fool me once, shame on me; fool me twice, shame on me"- there is no third "shame" because no one ever dares to go for thirds with the same joke. So when we tell you that what follows is a look at the show's even bolder approach to live-action (forget Christopher Lloyd), there should be every reason in the world to believe us… right?

Okay… fine! We're busting your chops again, okay? But at least it gives us something to do while we wait for the show to return for its sixth season so cut us a little slack and enjoy what appears to be how Rick and Morty looks in Dimension C-666 in this "dramatic re-enactment" of a scene from S01E09 "Something Ricked This Way Comes" (because there's no way I could watch that for longer than a minute, two minutes while under the influence of a number of substances):

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: