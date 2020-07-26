Rick and Morty Star Spencer Grammer, Friend Victims of NYC Attack

Unfortunately, not all of the Rick and Morty-related news on Friday was good news but thankfully on so many levels, this one didn't end tragically. On the same day that she appeared at Adult Swim Con as part of a Rick and Morty panel to discuss the previous season and preview the fifth, Spencer Grammer (the voice of Summer Smith) and a friend were the victims of an attack while dining outside The Black Ant in NYC's East Village, when an intoxicated man reportedly showed up to their location and demanded to be served. It was when the actress and her friend attempted to de-escalate the situation that Grammer says they were attacked.

Grammer had this to say about the incident in a statement to US Weekly: "My friend and I did what anyone else would do in the same situation. Several others, predominantly women, were also attempting to prevent the altercation from escalating. I sustained a laceration on my arm, and my friend was stabbed in the back, but thankfully he suffered no serious internal injuries. We expect to recover quickly. We want to thank the first responders and the staff at Bellevue Hospital, who provided us with excellent care. They fought an incredible battle this year. It was very moving for us to have the opportunity to thank them in person."

The incident was officially confirmed the following day (July 25), with DCPI spokesperson Detective Sophia Mason releasing in a statement: "On Friday, July 24, 2020, at approximately 2310 hours in front of 60 2 Avenue (9 Precinct), an unknown male stuck a 36-year-old female in the right arm with an unknown object causing a laceration and swelling. A 31-year-old male was also struck in the lower back causing a laceration. The complainants were removed to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. The suspect fled the location on foot. He is described as a male black in his 30s, approximately 5'08" and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and black sandals. This remains an ongoing investigation."

"How They Do It: 'Rick and Morty'" saw series co-creator Dan Harmon, as well as Grammer, Chris Parnell, and Sarah Chalke offer fans some insights via Twitch into what we can expect from the fifth season- and yes, that included a preview of what we can expect. In the preview, Rick is near death so it's up to Morty to save the day- and get back in time for a date with Jessica? Things don't quite go as plan, as the dimension-hoping duo end up facing Rick's previously-unknown nemesis… Mr. Nimbus.

During a conversation about the series, Harmon believes that both Beths are fine not knowing- but he's not quite buying it with Morty and Summer (though he said he had to "pinch it off" in the season finale to wrap things up). Speaking of "Clone Beth," Harmon also teased that there would be some "choice 'Clone Beth' fireworks" in season six (yes, you read that right), which he says they're "almost done writing." As for the fifth season, things are looking good as Harmon says they are "finalizing the finale." But treat yourself to the promo images here, and you can watch the teaser below: